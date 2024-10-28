Soldiers who lost limbs undergo free diving rehabilitation in Brovary
Kyiv • UNN
The Brovary Veterans Center has launched a diving training project for soldiers who have lost limbs, family members of the fallen, and IDPs. Classes are held at the Kupava swimming pool and include theoretical and practical training.
Ukrainian soldiers who lost limbs defending Ukraine from Russian invaders, family members of the victims, internally displaced persons and veterans are learning to dive for free in Brovary. Tetiana Hordiienko, the head of the Brovary City Veterans Center project, told UNN in an exclusive commentary.
Together with the Ukrainian Institute of Underwater Research, we have already held the first introductory lecture and even the first practical diving lesson. These are the guys who lost their limbs in the war, and family members of the victims, IDPs, and veterans can also join us - they are currently undergoing diving rehabilitation
According to her, the project participants will attend a course of lectures and dive underwater in the Brovary Kupava pool.
The project manager noted that the overall situation with accessibility in Brovary is improving. In particular, there are equipped ramps that facilitate accessibility for people with disabilities. "If there is a problem or a request, for example, our city hall responds and helps," added Tetiana Hordiienko.
She also emphasized that it is very important to pay attention to people with disabilities. "And it is especially important that society is adapted to such people, that people are not surprised, that children understand and respect this defender, that they are not singled out among people as somehow 'different', so to speak. These are indeed heroes who defended us and lost a part of themselves in the war, who gave themselves. But now we are still working on this," said Tatiana Gordienko.
The veterans' hub she runs is gradually introducing measures to improve the adaptation of wounded soldiers. In particular, they plan to invite servicemen who have lost limbs to serve as ambassadors and project leaders. "We really want to socialize these people as soon as possible," emphasized Hordiyenko.
Earlier, UNN reported that the city authorities of Brovary are developing a program for 4-5 years to improve accessibility and comfortable movement of people with disabilities. In particular, the Brovary community plans to equip special lifts for people with disabilities in apartment buildings. According to Mayor Ihor Sapozhko, this option is optimal for the community's old apartment buildings.
Olena Akopian, an advisor to the mayor of Brovary, told UNN that all public institutions in Brovary are accessible to people with disabilities. All major shopping centers are equipped with ramps, elevators, and hygiene rooms for people with disabilities. Various commercial establishments and organizations have begun to seek advice more often to properly equip or redesign their entrances to make them accessible to people with disabilities.