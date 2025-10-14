$41.610.01
ukenru
03:00 PM • 178 views
Sold fake dietary supplements under the guise of a state program, defrauding pensioners: four Kyiv residents were notified of suspicion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1470 views

Four residents of Kyiv have been notified of suspicion of fraud: they sold fake dietary supplements under the guise of the state program "Support", defrauding elderly people of almost UAH 100,000. The perpetrators positioned themselves as qualified specialists, offering non-existent medicines.

Sold fake dietary supplements under the guise of a state program, defrauding pensioners: four Kyiv residents were notified of suspicion

Law enforcement officers have notified four Kyiv residents of suspicion of fraud committed by an organized group. They are suspected of selling fake dietary supplements (biologically active additives - ed.) under the guise of a state program, UNN reports with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

The suspects are four residents of Kyiv. According to the investigation, in 2022, they created an organized group with the aim of seizing citizens' money through deception.

To carry out their criminal activities, they used a limited liability company, on behalf of which they ordered the production of dietary supplements at the facilities of another enterprise. The products were sold under a fictitious trade name, but in fact did not contain the declared components.

The suspects rented an office in a business center in Kyiv, from where they called their victims. Mostly, these were elderly people with serious illnesses. The attackers positioned themselves as qualified specialists in the medical field and offered to purchase products allegedly within the framework of the state program "Support".

Currently, the investigation has proven six episodes of fraud totaling almost UAH 100,000. Investigators are also checking the group's involvement in defrauding more than 80 other people for a total amount of about UAH 1 million.

The detainees were notified of suspicion under Part 5 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment from five to twelve years with confiscation of property.

Recall

Law enforcement officers stopped the activities of a group that sold a new narcotic substance "kratom" in Ukraine. 29 people were notified of suspicion.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyHealthCrimes and emergencies
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Kyiv