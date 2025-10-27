SOF hit frontline fuel depot and oil storage facility of occupiers in Luhansk region: video shown

The Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the destruction of a frontline fuel depot and an oil depot of the occupiers in the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk Oblast, writes UNN.

SOF destroyed the occupiers' frontline fuel depot and oil depot. On the night of October 27, Special Operations Forces units successfully struck at Russian army supply facilities. The fuel and lubricants depot and oil depot were located in the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk Oblast, Ukraine. SOF drones struck at a time when the tanks were full, which amplified the effect. - reported the SOF on social media.

As stated, the Special Operations Forces continue to inflict asymmetric strikes on the enemy to accelerate the cessation of its offensive efforts.

