Social Democrats lead in Lithuanian parliamentary elections
Kyiv • UNN
In the first round of elections to the Seimas of Lithuania, the Social Democrats received the most support - 19.36% of the vote. The ruling Conservative Party came in second with 17.96%.
In Lithuania, the votes of the first round of parliamentary elections in multi-member districts have been counted. According to the results, the Social Democrats won the most seats - they received 19.36% of the vote. This was reported by UNN with reference to Lrt.
Details
According to the results of the vote count, the ruling party "Union of the Fatherland-Lithuanian Christian Democrats" is in second place - the Conservatives received 17.96% of the vote.
The third is Zorya Nemunas. They received 14.99% of the vote.
The Democratic Union "For the Name of Lithuania" led by Saulius Skvernelis is in fourth place with 9.24%.
The greatest tension reigned throughout the evening at the headquarters of the Union of Peasants and Greens party. Until the last polling station, it was unclear whether the party would enter the Sejm. Only around 04.30 did it become clear that the party had gained 7.02% and thus almost got into the Sejm.
Another political force on the verge of entering the Sejm was the Freedom Party. The Liberal Party received only 4.5% of the vote, and the party needed to overcome the 5% threshold to enter the parliament.
Social Democrats may return to power in Lithuania: will this affect support for Ukraine?12.10.24, 12:53 • 50313 views