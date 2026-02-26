Snow and rain in the east, black ice on the roads: what will the weather be like in Ukraine on Thursday

$43.260.03
50.970.04
ukenru
February 25, 07:42 PM • 11767 views
Zelenskyy discussed with Trump issues that negotiators will work on in Geneva on February 26
Exclusive
February 25, 06:38 PM • 21324 views
Spanish police confirm arrest of alleged Portnov killerVideo
February 25, 06:05 PM • 20311 views
There are already results of SBU cleansing and arrests - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 25, 05:40 PM • 19037 views
US against strikes on Novorossiysk - why Trump forbids Ukraine from attacking Russia's vital facilities
February 25, 04:34 PM • 17344 views
In Ukraine, pensions and insurance payments will be indexed by 12.1% starting March 1 - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
February 25, 04:25 PM • 15337 views
Anomalous heat or continued frosts - what will the first month of spring be like?
Exclusive
February 25, 01:55 PM • 29348 views
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
February 25, 12:46 PM • 18623 views
Russia uses nuclear threats as political pressure due to failures at the front - Zelenskyy
February 25, 12:28 PM • 17875 views
Commander of Logistics of the Air Force and the head of one of the regional SBU departments detained for corruption, $320,000 seized - Prosecutor General KravchenkoPhoto
Exclusive
February 25, 12:01 PM • 36055 views
After the Odrex clinic scandal, the Verkhovna Rada started discussing the reform of criminal liability for medical negligence
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−2°
3.4m/s
82%
759mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Orban intensifies anti-Ukrainian rhetoric ahead of elections and blocks EU aid to KyivFebruary 25, 09:05 PM • 7916 views
Russia's oil and gas revenues in the budget will decrease to less than 20% in 2026 - Foreign Intelligence ServiceFebruary 25, 09:27 PM • 8236 views
Trump seeks to end war in Ukraine within a month: Axios learned details of US president's conversation with Zelenskyy11:26 PM • 6648 views
Peacekeepers in Ukraine: Allies won't agree without Putin's 'permission' - The Telegraph12:27 AM • 9078 views
Enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia and the region with drones: first details01:25 AM • 5796 views
Publications
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
Exclusive
February 25, 01:55 PM • 29355 views
After the Odrex clinic scandal, the Verkhovna Rada started discussing the reform of criminal liability for medical negligence
Exclusive
February 25, 12:01 PM • 36062 views
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
Exclusive
February 24, 12:55 PM • 56759 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
Exclusive
February 24, 09:05 AM • 66194 views
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of businessFebruary 23, 02:00 PM • 84357 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Oleh Syniehubov
Musician
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Crimea
Geneva
Spain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Nastya Semchuk to perform Stepan Giga's iconic song at the Memorial EveningPhotoFebruary 24, 07:45 PM • 24487 views
Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new lookVideoFebruary 24, 04:37 PM • 28276 views
Sofia Rotaru touched by post on the 4th anniversary of the full-scale invasion of UkrainePhotoFebruary 24, 02:59 PM • 31604 views
Ostapchuk's ex-wife spoke about abuse in marriage - current partner threatens with lawsuitPhotoFebruary 24, 12:26 PM • 34176 views
Selena Gomez showed off her seductive figure in a swimsuit during a luxurious vacationPhotoFebruary 23, 09:02 PM • 42251 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
The Diplomat
Tu-95

Snow and rain in the east, black ice on the roads: what will the weather be like in Ukraine on Thursday

Kyiv • UNN

 • 312 views

On February 26, cloudy weather is expected in Ukraine. Wet snow and rain are forecast in the east and southeast, with no precipitation in the rest of the territory. precipitation. In the morning, black ice, north wind 5-10 m/s, temperature from -2° to +6°.

Snow and rain in the east, black ice on the roads: what will the weather be like in Ukraine on Thursday

On Thursday, February 26, most of Ukraine will be cloudy. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, wet snow and rain are expected in the east and southeast of the country, with wet snow sticking in places, and no precipitation in the rest of the territory. In the morning in Ukraine, except for the south and Zakarpattia, there will be ice on the roads.

The wind will be predominantly northerly, 5-10 m/s, with gusts of 15-18 m/s in places in the southern regions during the day. The temperature during the day will be from 2° below zero to 3° above zero, in Zakarpattia and Crimea 1-6° above zero.

- the report says.

In Kyiv and the region on Thursday, it will be cloudy with clearings, no precipitation is expected. The air temperature will be -1°...+1°.

Eclipse corridor, retrograde Mercury, and emotionally challenging for Ukraine: horoscope for February 23 - March 122.02.26, 15:36 • 54333 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Weather and environment
Frosts in Ukraine
Ukrhydrometcenter
Rains in Ukraine
Snow in Ukraine