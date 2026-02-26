Snow and rain in the east, black ice on the roads: what will the weather be like in Ukraine on Thursday

On Thursday, February 26, most of Ukraine will be cloudy. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, wet snow and rain are expected in the east and southeast of the country, with wet snow sticking in places, and no precipitation in the rest of the territory. In the morning in Ukraine, except for the south and Zakarpattia, there will be ice on the roads.

The wind will be predominantly northerly, 5-10 m/s, with gusts of 15-18 m/s in places in the southern regions during the day. The temperature during the day will be from 2° below zero to 3° above zero, in Zakarpattia and Crimea 1-6° above zero. - the report says.

In Kyiv and the region on Thursday, it will be cloudy with clearings, no precipitation is expected. The air temperature will be -1°...+1°.

