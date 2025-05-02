Snake caused the suspension of high-speed trains in Japan

The "Tokaido Shinkansen" bullet train service connecting Tokyo and Osaka in Japan was temporarily interrupted on Wednesday after a snake became entangled in the contact wires and caused a power outage, Kyodo News reports, citing operator data, writes UNN.

Details

The incident occurred in the evening, leading to the suspension of trains heading to Tokyo between Shin-Osaka and Nagoya, and trains heading to Osaka between Shin-Osaka and Tokyo.

Trains resumed about an hour and a half after safety conditions were confirmed, JR Central said.

Passengers gathered around staff at Nagoya Station seeking explanations for the delay, while large crowds also formed queues at ticket machines.

"I use the Shinkansen several times a month, but this is the first time I have encountered a suspension due to a power outage," said 46-year-old Satoshi Tagawa, who was due to return to Tokyo.

"I breathed a sigh of relief," said Kazutoshi Tachi, 26, upon learning that service had resumed. "But I'm fed up with problems (with Shinkansen service). I want them to run on schedule."

