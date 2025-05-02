Snake caused the suspension of high-speed trains in Japan

$41.470.09
EU is preparing the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, Putin is the only obstacle to peace - French Minister
05:30 AM • 6502 views

EU is preparing the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, Putin is the only obstacle to peace - French Minister

Exclusive
May 1, 02:27 PM • 49772 views

"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market

May 1, 12:24 PM • 125012 views

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

Exclusive
May 1, 11:10 AM • 110576 views

Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business

May 1, 10:25 AM • 121188 views

Covers 57 minerals, including uranium, lithium and gold: the text of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA has appeared

Exclusive
May 1, 08:40 AM • 124226 views

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

May 1, 04:00 AM • 305636 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

April 30, 09:58 PM • 158628 views

Ukraine and the United States have signed an agreement to establish an Investment Fund for Reconstruction - officially

April 30, 03:17 PM • 171924 views

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

Exclusive
April 30, 09:29 AM • 226624 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

The Cabinet submitted to the Rada a draft law on ratification of the agreement with the USA regarding minerals

May 1, 11:25 PM • 17619 views

The mineral agreement is largely symbolic, but that's enough for Trump - CNN

01:04 AM • 10819 views

The US will not lift sanctions against Russia, but may introduce new ones - State Department

02:53 AM • 9074 views

Israel struck the territory of the Syrian president's palace in Damascus

03:23 AM • 26780 views

Russia has deployed an entire armada of ships with "Calibers" to the Black Sea - Navy

03:35 AM • 14396 views
Top shopping mistakes: how to avoid unnecessary expenses

06:22 AM • 2516 views

May barbecue: 5 simple recipes for a perfect outdoor recreation

May 1, 01:44 PM • 108547 views

Retain the roots: how Ukraine managed to preserve the Crimean scientific achievements of plant growing

May 1, 09:26 AM • 206686 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

May 1, 04:00 AM • 305636 views

Duma calls the reform a “threat,” while experts call it a necessity: what is happening with the changes in ARMA

April 30, 03:42 PM • 234583 views
Denis Shmyhal

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Donald Trump

Mikhail Fedorov

Pope Francis

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

France

United Kingdom

Ozzy Osbourne is intensively preparing for the Back to the Beginning concert despite health issues

May 1, 07:32 PM • 19438 views

"This kid erases me from the screen": Kit Harington recalled working on set with Bella Ramsey in "Game of Thrones"

May 1, 07:09 PM • 21515 views

Hailey Bieber appeared at a social event in New York after a scandal in the network regarding the imitation of Selena Gomez

May 1, 04:52 PM • 23377 views

After Ferrari and Herzog's Films: Director Takashi Miike to Shoot New Version of "Bad Lieutenant"

May 1, 02:10 PM • 28995 views

De Niro's Daughter Announces Transgender Transition: How the Star Dad Reacted

May 1, 01:28 PM • 32074 views
Starlink

Shahed-136

Telegram

9K720 Iskander

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

Snake caused the suspension of high-speed trains in Japan

Kyiv • UNN

 • 734 views

In Japan, the Tokaido Shinkansen train service was suspended due to a snake that caused a power outage. Traffic was restored an hour and a half later after a safety check.

Snake caused the suspension of high-speed trains in Japan
english.kyodonews.net

The "Tokaido Shinkansen" bullet train service connecting Tokyo and Osaka in Japan was temporarily interrupted on Wednesday after a snake became entangled in the contact wires and caused a power outage, Kyodo News reports, citing operator data, writes UNN.

Details

The incident occurred in the evening, leading to the suspension of trains heading to Tokyo between Shin-Osaka and Nagoya, and trains heading to Osaka between Shin-Osaka and Tokyo.

Trains resumed about an hour and a half after safety conditions were confirmed, JR Central said.

Passengers gathered around staff at Nagoya Station seeking explanations for the delay, while large crowds also formed queues at ticket machines.

"I use the Shinkansen several times a month, but this is the first time I have encountered a suspension due to a power outage," said 46-year-old Satoshi Tagawa, who was due to return to Tokyo.

"I breathed a sigh of relief," said Kazutoshi Tachi, 26, upon learning that service had resumed. "But I'm fed up with problems (with Shinkansen service). I want them to run on schedule."

In Japan, a railway station was built in record time using a 3D printer08.04.25, 14:15 • 10480 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Tokyo
Japan
