Smuggled draft dodgers to Moldova for $16,000: a man was detained in Kyiv

Law enforcement officers in the capital detained a resident of Kyiv who helped to "write off" from military service and illegally cross the border. This was reported by the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, reports UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, the suspect organized the illegal transfer of men of conscription age across the state border of Ukraine to the Republic of Moldova. The amount of "services" was 16 thousand US dollars: at the same time, he could freely take the "client" from Kyiv to the Odesa region for another 2 thousand US dollars.

For conspiracy, the suspect received money through a courier. The investigation found that the detainee has other similar crimes on his account.

Earlier, the case against the detainee had already been sent to court on charges of receiving money for assistance in being discharged from military service in April 2025. This is a crime under Part 2 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Abuse of Influence): the sanction of the article provides for a fine or imprisonment for a term of 2 to 5 years.

Currently, the detainee has been notified of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Illegal transfer of persons across the state border of Ukraine). The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for a term of seven to nine years, with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for a term of up to three years, with confiscation of property.

The suspect has been remanded in custody with the possibility of posting bail in the amount of 454,000 hryvnias.

Let us remind you

Border guards detained a man who planned to swim across the river in a wetsuit to get to Moldova. He got to the river by carpooling and had only documents with him.