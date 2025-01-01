Smartwatch app can help quit smoking - researchers

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 77133 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 155955 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 131917 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 139227 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 136934 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 176435 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111672 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 168165 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104642 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 114006 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 136173 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 135522 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 67494 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 104382 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

06:35 PM • 106575 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 155955 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 176435 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 168165 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 195705 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 184798 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 135522 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 136173 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 144529 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136055 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153117 views
Smartwatch app can help quit smoking - researchers

Smartwatch app can help quit smoking - researchers

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26575 views

British researchers have created a smartwatch app that recognizes hand movements while smoking and sends motivational messages. Testing on 18 volunteers showed positive results - 66% approved the use of the device.

Researchers at the University of Bristol have developed new software using motion sensors that can recognize characteristic hand movements while holding a cigarette.  This was reported by The Guardianand UNN. 

Details

When the system detects smoking, a notification appears on the watch screen. The device also vibrates and sends a motivational message created by smokers and ex-smokers to support the user.

For example, among the texts are: "Quitting smoking is an opportunity to breathe freely. Take this step".

Other notifications include a count of the number of cigarettes smoked and puffs per day.

The developers claim that this is the world's first "point" technology to prevent smoking relapse, which works entirely on a smartwatch and does not require synchronization with a smartphone.

How the system works

According to Chris Stone from the University of Bristol's Tobacco and Alcohol Research Group, the app is aimed at supporting people at the most vulnerable moment - during the first breakdown, when the risk of returning to smoking is particularly high.

"People like the idea that the watch sends a message at the exact moment they smoke. This not only records the fact that they are smoking, but also provides immediate support, increasing the chances of a successful quit attempt," explains Stone.

The program was tested among 18 volunteers aged 18 to 70 who smoked more than 10 cigarettes a day.

They wore a smartwatch with the app for two weeks. The results showed that 66% of the participants positively evaluated the use of the watch, and 61% noted the relevance of the notifications.

Among the benefits, users highlighted increased awareness of smoking, motivation to change, reduction in the number of cigarettes, and ongoing support. However, there were also criticisms: repetitive messages, insufficient speed of their appearance, and limited variety of texts.

Further research

The next stage will be a longer testing of the program with an extended set of messages.

Alize Frogel, Prevention Manager at Cancer Research UK, emphasized that smartwatches can be a useful tool for smoking cessation, but more research is needed to assess their effectiveness.

She also added that the best results in the fight against smoking come from contacting a free local support service.

Previously

UNN wrote that smoking one cigarette reduces a smoker's life expectancy by about 20 minutes on average: 17 minutes for men and 22 minutes for women. 

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

HealthTechnologies

Contact us about advertising