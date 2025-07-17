Slovakia will support the 18th package of sanctions against Russia tomorrow - Fico

Slovakia will allow the approval of the 18th package of European Union sanctions against Russia on Friday, July 18. This was announced by Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, UNN reports with reference to DennikN.

Details

Fico noted that he had agreed with Ursula von der Leyen on guarantees for Slovakia regarding gas prices.

"The confirmed guarantees concern the price of gas and its possible shortage, transport fees, as well as the possibility of a crisis situation in case of extremely high prices and gas shortages," he said.

Add

Earlier, RFE/RL Europe editor Rikard Jozwiak reported that EU ambassadors are meeting tomorrow morning.

There is a high probability that they will finally agree on sanctions against Russia - Jozwiak noted.

Recall

Slovakia blocked the 18th package of EU sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine until its concerns about a separate EU proposal to phase out Russian gas imports by January 1, 2028, were addressed.