Slovakia will support the 18th package of sanctions against Russia tomorrow - Fico

$41.810.01
48.520.28
ukenru
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy Sobolev
02:31 PM • 80762 views
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy Sobolev
02:29 PM • 74016 views
New positions - old faces: which ministers kept their portfolios, and which changed chairs
July 17, 01:18 PM • 67034 views
Verkhovna Rada appointed Shmyhal as the new Minister of Defense
July 17, 12:10 PM • 90319 views
Will he go to the National Security and Defense Council? Umierov's position will be chosen on Friday - sources
July 17, 10:24 AM • 87412 views
Zelenskyy appointed Stefanishyna as Commissioner for Cooperation with the USA
July 17, 08:49 AM • 93952 views
Rada appointed Svyrydenko as the new Prime Minister
July 17, 04:00 AM • 434946 views
11th anniversary of the MH17 disaster: what is known about the Russian terrorist attack
July 16, 06:08 PM • 169385 views
The Verkhovna Rada explained what will happen to the Ministry of Unity
July 16, 05:16 PM • 167121 views
Shmyhal to become Minister of Defense, and Smetanin to head “Ukroboronprom” - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
July 16, 02:51 PM • 119014 views
"This is inadequate": Ukrainians outraged by state funding for MP Kuzminykh, suspected of bribery
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
1m/s
83%
746mm
Popular news
Rada "updated" the Cabinet: who "moved" where?July 17, 12:17 PM • 46291 views
Deadlock: the pharmaceutical market has been waiting for new marketing rules for five monthsJuly 17, 12:17 PM • 118017 views
July is Ice Cream Month: TOP dessert recipes that are easy to make at homeJuly 17, 01:10 PM • 104063 views
Queen Camilla celebrates 78th birthday: William and Kate congratulate Prince of Wales's stepmotherJuly 17, 01:55 PM • 38991 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concert05:00 PM • 21730 views
Publications
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy Sobolev02:31 PM • 80761 views
July is Ice Cream Month: TOP dessert recipes that are easy to make at homeJuly 17, 01:10 PM • 104067 views
Deadlock: the pharmaceutical market has been waiting for new marketing rules for five monthsJuly 17, 12:17 PM • 118021 views
Modernized, but blocked: why the helicopter for the Air Force is still not in serviceJuly 17, 05:55 AM • 302599 views
11th anniversary of the MH17 disaster: what is known about the Russian terrorist attackJuly 17, 04:00 AM • 434946 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Denis Shmyhal
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Lviv
Germany
Hungary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concert05:00 PM • 21734 views
Queen Camilla celebrates 78th birthday: William and Kate congratulate Prince of Wales's stepmotherJuly 17, 01:55 PM • 38993 views
"I guess I'm done with this": Jennifer Lopez no longer believes in marriage after four divorcesJuly 17, 07:35 AM • 157878 views
Krypto, the pet dog of the hero "Superman", inspires many film viewers to get their own superdogJuly 16, 09:55 AM • 222535 views
"Nosferatu" stars return: Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Lily-Rose Depp may reunite in new filmJuly 16, 07:38 AM • 237808 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Time (magazine)
Unmanned aerial vehicle
9K720 Iskander
Forbes

Slovakia will support the 18th package of sanctions against Russia tomorrow - Fico

Kyiv • UNN

 • 600 views

Slovakia will allow the approval of the 18th package of EU sanctions against Russia on July 18. Prime Minister Robert Fico agreed with Ursula von der Leyen on guarantees regarding gas prices and its possible shortage.

Slovakia will support the 18th package of sanctions against Russia tomorrow - Fico

Slovakia will allow the approval of the 18th package of European Union sanctions against Russia on Friday, July 18. This was announced by Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, UNN reports with reference to  DennikN.

Details

Fico noted that he had agreed with Ursula von der Leyen on guarantees for Slovakia regarding gas prices.

"The confirmed guarantees concern the price of gas and its possible shortage, transport fees, as well as the possibility of a crisis situation in case of extremely high prices and gas shortages," he said.

Add

Earlier, RFE/RL Europe editor Rikard Jozwiak reported that EU ambassadors are meeting tomorrow morning.

There is a high probability that they will finally agree on sanctions against Russia 

- Jozwiak noted.

Recall

Slovakia blocked the 18th package of EU sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine until its concerns about a separate EU proposal to phase out Russian gas imports by January 1, 2028, were addressed.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
Radio Liberty
Robert Fico
European Union
Slovakia
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9