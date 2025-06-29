$41.590.00
Slovak Foreign Minister urges West to forgive Russia and establish communication with Moscow

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1186 views

Slovak Foreign Minister Juraj Blanár stated that resolving the military conflict in Ukraine requires establishing communication with Russia and forgiveness from Western countries. He stressed the need for a diplomatic solution and adherence to international law.

Slovak Foreign Minister urges West to forgive Russia and establish communication with Moscow

To resolve the war in Ukraine, it is necessary to establish communication with Russia, and Western countries should "forgive" the Russian Federation. This was stated on STVR by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Slovakia, Juraj Blanar, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to him, the conflict between Ukraine and the Russian Federation has no military solution, so it should be prevented through diplomacy and "adherence to international law."

"Let's return to observing international law and look for ways to communicate with the Russian Federation."

- said the diplomat.

He also stated that the West must find a way to cooperate with Russia.

"And maybe even forgive everything that happened," Blanar suggested.

Recall

A few days ago, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico stated that he refused to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, claiming that Zelenskyy hates him.

Earlier, Fico stated that Ukraine's membership in the EU would bring more opportunities than negative consequences. He again proposed holding a joint meeting of the governments of the two countries.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

