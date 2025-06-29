To resolve the war in Ukraine, it is necessary to establish communication with Russia, and Western countries should "forgive" the Russian Federation. This was stated on STVR by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Slovakia, Juraj Blanar, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to him, the conflict between Ukraine and the Russian Federation has no military solution, so it should be prevented through diplomacy and "adherence to international law."

"Let's return to observing international law and look for ways to communicate with the Russian Federation." - said the diplomat.

He also stated that the West must find a way to cooperate with Russia.

"And maybe even forgive everything that happened," Blanar suggested.

Recall

A few days ago, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico stated that he refused to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, claiming that Zelenskyy hates him.

Earlier, Fico stated that Ukraine's membership in the EU would bring more opportunities than negative consequences. He again proposed holding a joint meeting of the governments of the two countries.

