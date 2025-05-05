Skype is shutting down today

The Skype application officially ceases its operation today, May 5, reports UNN with reference to Microsoft.

Microsoft reported that Skype would be written off in May 2025. This change will affect both free and paid Skype users, but not "Skype for Business" users.

Skype remained available until May 5, 2025, to give users time to familiarize themselves with Teams and choose the option that suits them best. Thus, Skype users will have the opportunity to switch to the free version of Microsoft Teams, which offers many basic functions.

Sign in to Microsoft Teams (free) on any supported device using your Skype credentials, and your contacts and chats will be automatically transferred. You will also receive a notification in the Skype app asking you to take action to transfer your data. If you don't want to use Microsoft Teams Free, you can export your Skype data reported in Microsoft.

Skype has been operating since 2003. According to the research company TeleGeography, in 2008 Skype became the largest operator of international voice communications — its share of the total volume of calls was 8%. As of 2011, up to 140 million people worldwide use Skype services every month.

In February 2025, Microsoft announced the termination of Skype on May 5 in favor of Microsoft Teams.



