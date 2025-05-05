$41.590.00
Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea
Exclusive
06:29 AM • 5160 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea

Exclusive
06:08 AM • 11994 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11

May 3, 09:33 AM • 87135 views

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Exclusive
May 3, 06:30 AM • 138784 views

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

May 3, 06:01 AM • 145713 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM • 94804 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM • 92292 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM • 97922 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
May 2, 11:48 AM • 66061 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Exclusive
May 2, 10:55 AM • 78157 views

Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 3, 06:01 AM • 145713 views

May 3 - International Confectioner's Day: the most delicious records of Ukraine and the world

May 3, 04:30 AM • 70576 views

There are statements, but there is no trust. Why business does not participate in ARMA tenders, despite Duma's memorandums

May 2, 02:35 PM • 100961 views
Skype is shutting down today

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1114 views

Today, May 5, 2025, Microsoft is officially shutting down Skype, offering users to switch to the free version of Microsoft Teams with the ability to transfer data.

Skype is shutting down today

The Skype application officially ceases its operation today, May 5, reports UNN with reference to Microsoft.

Microsoft reported that Skype would be written off in May 2025. This change will affect both free and paid Skype users, but not "Skype for Business" users.

Skype remained available until May 5, 2025, to give users time to familiarize themselves with Teams and choose the option that suits them best. Thus, Skype users will have the opportunity to switch to the free version of Microsoft Teams, which offers many basic functions.

Sign in to Microsoft Teams (free) on any supported device using your Skype credentials, and your contacts and chats will be automatically transferred. You will also receive a notification in the Skype app asking you to take action to transfer your data. If you don't want to use Microsoft Teams Free, you can export your Skype data

Skype has been operating since 2003. According to the research company TeleGeography, in 2008 Skype became the largest operator of international voice communications — its share of the total volume of calls was 8%. As of 2011, up to 140 million people worldwide use Skype services every month.

In February 2025, Microsoft announced the termination of Skype on May 5 in favor of Microsoft Teams.

Microsoft is ending support for the Remote Desktop app for Windows: what users need to know11.03.25, 16:27 • 36937 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Technologies
Microsoft
