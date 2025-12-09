Skorokhod case: MP announced a hearing on bail as a preventive measure

People's Deputy Anna Skorokhod announced that she had received a petition from NABU for the application of a preventive measure in the form of bail, and that the court hearing would take place today, UNN writes.

"I received a petition from a NABU detective for the application of a preventive measure in the form of bail," Skorokhod said in a video published on Facebook, adding that the court hearing is scheduled for today.

Later, Skorokhod announced on social media that "the court hearing has been scheduled." "Today, 4:45 PM. High Anti-Corruption Court," Skorokhod wrote on Facebook.

After investigative actions at the residence of People's Deputy Anna Skorokhod, the SAP reported on the exposure of the MP in a case involving $250,000 for resolving the issue of applying NSDC sanctions and indicated that all exposed persons had been notified of suspicion.