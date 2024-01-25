Night attack on Odesa: number of casualties rises to six

So far, six people have been reported injured in a massive Russian UAV attack in Odesa.

This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Odesa. As of now, 6 people have been injured as a result of a massive attack by Russian Federation using a UAV - the statement said.

It is noted that several residential buildings, a warehouse, and social infrastructure were damaged. All necessary services are working at the scene.

Addendum

Earlier, Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, reported four injured in the attack on Odesa.

