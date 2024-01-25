Kryvyi Rih district suffered a drone attack from Russia at night, there is damage to the enterprise - RMA

Kryvyi Rih district in Dnipropetrovs'k region was subjected to a drone attack by Russian troops, and one of the enterprises was damaged, the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak said on Thursday, UNN reports.

According to him, the night was restless for two districts of our region.

The enemy sent a UAV to Kryvyi Rih district. One of the enterprises was damaged as a result of the hit. The building caught fire. Rescuers put out the fire - Lysak said on Telegram.

According to Lysak, the Myriv hromada in the Nikopol region also came under shelling. So did the district center.

"There were no deaths or injuries everywhere," he said.

