Air Defense Forces destroyed 11 "shaheds" at night
Kyiv • UNN
On the night of January 25, 2024, Ukraine was attacked by 14 enemy attack drones from Russia and Crimea
The Air Force reports that 11 enemy attack drones were destroyed last night, UNN reports.
On the night of January 25, 2024, the enemy struck with 14 Shahed-136/131 strike UAVs from the area of Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russia) and Cape Chauda (Crimea), as well as four S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles from Belgorod region (Russia) in the direction of Kharkiv and one from the occupied Donetsk region.
As a result of combat operations, 11 "shaheds" were destroyed in Odesa and Mykolaiv regions.
