Six countries have contributed specific sums under the PURL program to assist Ukraine, with seven more ready to join - Sybiha

Six countries have already contributed specific amounts to assist Ukraine under the PURL initiative, which provides for the supply of American weapons at the expense of NATO funds for Ukraine. Another seven countries have expressed their readiness to join it, said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha during a joint briefing with EU chief diplomat Kaja Kallas, as reported by UNN correspondent.

Details

"The PURL program is very important. President Zelenskyy is in constant contact with the leaders of our allies regarding its development. He is in constant contact with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. Two billion dollars were allocated for the first package, and the first package of this program is currently being implemented," Sybiha said.

Sybiha also added that today there are six countries that have contributed specific amounts to the PURL program. Another seven have expressed their readiness to do so.

Today, we have six countries that have contributed specific amounts to fill this program. We can also talk today about the intention of seven more countries to become participants in this program. Work is also underway at the level of the military, the ministries of defense of the European Union. We are expecting "Ramstein" - Sybiha emphasized.

Reference

The PURL (Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List) program is a new US and NATO initiative to accelerate the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Under this program, Kyiv forms a list of priority weapons needs, which is then passed on to NATO partners.

Allied countries, in turn, finance the purchase of American weapons that meet this list. Funds are transferred to a special NATO account, and weapons are purchased directly from the United States.

Addition

EU diplomacy chief Kaja Kallas announced that the European Union is allocating the first 10 million euros to the Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine.

Kallas also noted that work is ongoing in the European Union on the issue of using frozen Russian assets.