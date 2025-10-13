Six countries have contributed specific sums under the PURL program to assist Ukraine, with seven more ready to join - Sybiha

$41.600.10
The Cabinet of Ministers shortened the 2025-2026 heating season: how the dates changed
10:25 AM • 12414 views
SOS: pharmaceutical company "Darnitsa" threatens to stop production for the third time this year
10:13 AM • 13902 views
Switching to "winter time": when to set the clocks back in Ukraine, and how it affects the body
09:37 AM • 11479 views
The EU approved an update to the trade agreement with Ukraine: decided to reduce or abolish duties on a number of agricultural products
Exclusive
08:59 AM • 21138 views
Bitcoin under geopolitical pressure: why new US tariffs against China crashed the crypto market
07:59 AM • 14845 views
Nighttime "cotton" in Crimea: SBU and SSO drones hit an oil terminal and a number of power substationsVideo
Exclusive
07:50 AM • 27500 views
Investing in the brain: why sports for a child's intellect are more important than they seem
07:11 AM • 17347 views
Ministry of Energy: Russia again attacked energy infrastructure, emergency blackouts affected 7 regions
06:07 AM • 14660 views
Gold hits record high amid renewed US-China tensions
October 13, 04:29 AM • 19014 views
"An evening of tears, an evening of joy": Netanyahu declared victory in the war but warned of challenges
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
SOS: pharmaceutical company "Darnitsa" threatens to stop production for the third time this year10:25 AM • 12414 views
Switching to "winter time": when to set the clocks back in Ukraine, and how it affects the body10:13 AM • 13902 views
Bitcoin under geopolitical pressure: why new US tariffs against China crashed the crypto market
Exclusive
08:59 AM • 21138 views
Investing in the brain: why sports for a child's intellect are more important than they seem
Exclusive
07:50 AM • 27500 views
A week of big changes: astro-forecast for October 13-19
Exclusive
October 12, 02:28 PM • 72545 views
Six countries have contributed specific sums under the PURL program to assist Ukraine, with seven more ready to join - Sybiha

Kyiv • UNN

 • 740 views

Six countries have contributed specific sums to assist Ukraine within the framework of the PURL initiative, which provides for the supply of American weapons at the expense of NATO funds. Seven more countries have expressed their readiness to join this program.

Six countries have contributed specific sums under the PURL program to assist Ukraine, with seven more ready to join - Sybiha

Six countries have already contributed specific amounts to assist Ukraine under the PURL initiative, which provides for the supply of American weapons at the expense of NATO funds for Ukraine. Another seven countries have expressed their readiness to join it, said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha during a joint briefing with EU chief diplomat Kaja Kallas, as reported by UNN correspondent.

Details

"The PURL program is very important. President Zelenskyy is in constant contact with the leaders of our allies regarding its development. He is in constant contact with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. Two billion dollars were allocated for the first package, and the first package of this program is currently being implemented," Sybiha said.

Sybiha also added that today there are six countries that have contributed specific amounts to the PURL program. Another seven have expressed their readiness to do so.

Today, we have six countries that have contributed specific amounts to fill this program. We can also talk today about the intention of seven more countries to become participants in this program. Work is also underway at the level of the military, the ministries of defense of the European Union. We are expecting "Ramstein"

- Sybiha emphasized.

Reference

The PURL (Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List) program is a new US and NATO initiative to accelerate the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Under this program, Kyiv forms a list of priority weapons needs, which is then passed on to NATO partners.

Allied countries, in turn, finance the purchase of American weapons that meet this list. Funds are transferred to a special NATO account, and weapons are purchased directly from the United States.

Addition

EU diplomacy chief Kaja Kallas announced that the European Union is allocating the first 10 million euros to the Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine.

Kallas also noted that work is ongoing in the European Union on the issue of using frozen Russian assets.

Pavlo Zinchenko

