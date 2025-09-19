Six communities in Lviv region are developing policies on equality, diversity, and inclusion

$41.250.05
48.780.01
ukenru
08:43 AM • 378 views
The Ministry of Finance announced that the subsistence minimum will be revised
Exclusive
06:26 AM • 15759 views
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
September 18, 07:49 PM • 29755 views
IAEA demands Russia immediately de-occupy Zaporizhzhia NPP. 62 countries supported the resolution
September 18, 05:45 PM • 54163 views
Ukraine elected to governing bodies of Universal Postal Union: Russia and Belarus lost elections
September 18, 12:49 PM • 38797 views
Counteroffensive in the Donetsk direction: Defense Forces liberated 7 settlements, 9 more cleared of Russian presence
September 18, 10:41 AM • 48011 views
Deepstrike at 1400 km: SBU drones hit Gazprom plant in Bashkortostan - sources
Exclusive
September 18, 09:39 AM • 65409 views
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
September 18, 09:29 AM • 28789 views
MPs supported the creation of a Unified Information System for the Social Sphere: how it will function
September 18, 08:50 AM • 23542 views
Another region will receive humanitarian aid in the form of liquefied gas this season: what is known
Exclusive
September 18, 07:58 AM • 45386 views
Cybersecurity in Ukraine: new fraud schemes and how to protect yourself
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
3.4m/s
56%
754mm
Popular news
Politico: Trump and Starmer - an unexpected friendship that is changing world politicsSeptember 18, 10:59 PM • 11036 views
Fragments of an enemy UAV fell in several districts of Kyiv, damaging the trolleybus networkSeptember 18, 11:21 PM • 33014 views
"Hypocritical creature": Yanina Sokolova reacted to Kharchyshyn's statement about breaking upSeptember 19, 12:25 AM • 26667 views
SOF confirmed the destruction of the Russian Marine Corps logistics hub in the Kursk region: video shownVideo05:36 AM • 5622 views
Explosion occurred in Chernihiv amid an air raid alert07:04 AM • 3942 views
Publications
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
Exclusive
06:26 AM • 15749 views
A legislative "shield" for defense companies or a practical failure due to one wrong decision?September 18, 11:39 AM • 39988 views
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
Exclusive
September 18, 09:39 AM • 65404 views
The light of "Pharmacies" in the darkness of war: stories of pharmacists who hold their own frontPhotoSeptember 18, 08:58 AM • 45206 views
Cybersecurity in Ukraine: new fraud schemes and how to protect yourself
Exclusive
September 18, 07:58 AM • 45382 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Serhiy Marchenko
Yulia Svyrydenko
Pete Hegseth
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
China
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Must-have sweaters for the autumn-winter 2025 wardrobe: Andre Tan advisesSeptember 18, 06:24 PM • 14710 views
YouTube has become a leader in the US media industry and is betting on AI for content creationSeptember 18, 05:59 AM • 34264 views
Keanu Reeves secretly married artist Alexandra Grant during a summer trip to EuropeSeptember 17, 06:36 PM • 32986 views
Famous producer of Beyoncé and Drake suddenly dies in New York apartmentSeptember 17, 05:52 PM • 32759 views
Aston Martin and Egg create a luxury baby stroller for $3000PhotoSeptember 17, 05:24 PM • 30888 views
Actual
Financial Times
The Washington Post
Shahed-136
FGM-148 Javelin
Fox News

Six communities in Lviv region are developing policies on equality, diversity, and inclusion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 110 views

6 communities in Lviv region are developing policies on equality, diversity, and inclusion.

Six communities in Lviv region are developing policies on equality, diversity, and inclusion

18 representatives from six communities in Lviv Oblast underwent training within the grant project "Development of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Policies in Small Communities of Lviv Oblast." The project is implemented by the Charitable Foundation "MHP-Hromadi" with the support of ISAR Ednannia and financial assistance from the European Union, UNN writes.

A two-day training for representatives of local self-government bodies and youth councils of Lviv Oblast took place in Lviv. Participants worked on developing local DEI (Diversity, Equity, Inclusion) policies.  

The goal of the training was to provide participants with knowledge and practical tools for integrating the principles of equality and inclusion into the activities of local communities. The program included interactive sessions, analysis of real cases, and discussions of current challenges faced by communities. Special attention was paid to the dialogue between youth and government representatives to create effective and sustainable policies.  

"It was great that we worked not only with theory but also with real situations from communities. This helped us understand how the principles of equality and inclusion can be implemented at home, in our city or village. For me personally, it was valuable that we are listened to and can influence decisions," shared Yulia Mishkovska, a participant from the Zhovkva community.  

The event was the first stage of a large-scale project. Participants will receive mentorship support for the development and implementation of specific documents and initiatives that will promote inclusivity and compliance with European standards. The next step will be to conduct accessibility audits in communities, which will help identify and eliminate barriers to ensure equal access to services and opportunities.  

"Creating inclusive practices at the community level is not only a requirement of the times but also a strong foundation for the sustainable development of Ukraine. We are convinced that involving youth in the formation of DEI policies will be a guarantee of greater openness, transparency, and trust in local authorities, and thus stronger and more cohesive communities," notes Oleksandr Pakholiuk, director of the Charitable Foundation "MHP-Hromadi."  

The grant project "Development of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Policies in Small Communities of Lviv Oblast" is implemented by the Charitable Foundation "MHP-Hromadi" within the framework of the "Ednannia for the Community" project, implemented by ISAR Ednannia with the financial support of the European Union. The project aims to create conditions for the inclusive development of communities that meet European standards of equality and transparency.

Lilia Podolyak

Society