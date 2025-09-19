Six communities in Lviv region are developing policies on equality, diversity, and inclusion

18 representatives from six communities in Lviv Oblast underwent training within the grant project "Development of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Policies in Small Communities of Lviv Oblast." The project is implemented by the Charitable Foundation "MHP-Hromadi" with the support of ISAR Ednannia and financial assistance from the European Union, UNN writes.

A two-day training for representatives of local self-government bodies and youth councils of Lviv Oblast took place in Lviv. Participants worked on developing local DEI (Diversity, Equity, Inclusion) policies.

The goal of the training was to provide participants with knowledge and practical tools for integrating the principles of equality and inclusion into the activities of local communities. The program included interactive sessions, analysis of real cases, and discussions of current challenges faced by communities. Special attention was paid to the dialogue between youth and government representatives to create effective and sustainable policies.

"It was great that we worked not only with theory but also with real situations from communities. This helped us understand how the principles of equality and inclusion can be implemented at home, in our city or village. For me personally, it was valuable that we are listened to and can influence decisions," shared Yulia Mishkovska, a participant from the Zhovkva community.

The event was the first stage of a large-scale project. Participants will receive mentorship support for the development and implementation of specific documents and initiatives that will promote inclusivity and compliance with European standards. The next step will be to conduct accessibility audits in communities, which will help identify and eliminate barriers to ensure equal access to services and opportunities.

"Creating inclusive practices at the community level is not only a requirement of the times but also a strong foundation for the sustainable development of Ukraine. We are convinced that involving youth in the formation of DEI policies will be a guarantee of greater openness, transparency, and trust in local authorities, and thus stronger and more cohesive communities," notes Oleksandr Pakholiuk, director of the Charitable Foundation "MHP-Hromadi."

The grant project "Development of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Policies in Small Communities of Lviv Oblast" is implemented by the Charitable Foundation "MHP-Hromadi" within the framework of the "Ednannia for the Community" project, implemented by ISAR Ednannia with the financial support of the European Union. The project aims to create conditions for the inclusive development of communities that meet European standards of equality and transparency.