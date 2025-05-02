Situation at the front: Ukrainian Armed Forces eliminated over 200 occupiers in the Pokrovsk direction

Since the beginning of May 2, 139 combat engagements have taken place on the front. This is reported by UNN with reference to the report of the General Staff.

Details

It is noted that the enemy launched 59 air strikes, using 93 guided bombs, 988 kamikaze drone strikes, and carried out more than 4,200 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements.

Situation by directions

In the Kharkiv direction, the Defense Forces repelled three enemy assaults in the Volchansk area.

The enemy attacked our fortifications five times in the Kupyansk direction in the areas of the settlements of Kolisnykivka, Nova Kruglyakivka and Zagryzove, one combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, today Russian troops stormed the positions of Ukrainian defenders 21 times near the settlements of Nove, Zelena Dolyna, Kolodyazi, Myrne, Serhiivka, Hrekivka and Kopanki, three battles are ongoing to this time.

In the Siversk direction, the Defense Forces repelled one assault by enemy troops in the Belogorovka area.

Today, our troops repelled seven enemy attacks in the Chasovoy Yar area and towards Novomarkovo and Belaya Gora in the Kramatorsk direction, a battle is currently underway.

In the Toretsk direction, the occupiers stormed the positions of our defenders near Toretsk, Krymsky, Druzhba and Sukha Balka eight times today. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 53 assault and offensive actions during the day. The activity of Russian occupiers was observed in the areas of the settlements of Vodyane Druge, Novotoretske, Yelizavetivka, Lisivka, Dachenske, Shevchenko, Kotline, Udachne, Nadiivka, Kotlyarivka, Preobrazhenka and Andriivka. Fighting does not subside to this time in 10 locations.

According to preliminary estimates, today our soldiers eliminated 207 and wounded 200 occupiers in this direction; destroyed five cars, three buggies, 19 motorcycles, two ATVs, a cannon, six UAVs, a satellite communication device, a generator, a UAV control point; five cars, five motorcycles, an ATV and an enemy tank were also significantly damaged - the report says.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the invaders carried out 17 attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops, the enemy tried to advance in the areas of Rivnopol, Privilne, Rozliv, Kostyantynopol, Burlatsky, as well as in the direction of Otradny and Bogatyr. Three combat engagements are currently underway.

In the Gulyaypole direction, in the area of the settlement of Vysokoe (formerly Chervone), the Defense Forces successfully repelled six enemy attacks.

In the Orikhiv direction, five combat engagements took place in the areas of the settlements of Shcherbaki, Mala Tokmachka and Stepove, one battle is still ongoing.

In the Pridneprovsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk direction repelled 17 attacks by the occupying army today, two more combat engagements remain unfinished; the enemy launched 10 air strikes, dropping 17 KABs, and also carried out 210 shellings, 14 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.

"There were no significant changes in the situation in other directions," the General Staff reported.

