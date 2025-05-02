Situation at the front: Ukrainian Armed Forces eliminated over 200 occupiers in the Pokrovsk direction

$41.590.12
Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics
06:22 PM • 8536 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

06:05 PM • 15650 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

05:00 PM • 18849 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
May 2, 11:48 AM • 35442 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Exclusive
May 2, 10:55 AM • 56568 views

Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics

Exclusive
May 2, 10:48 AM • 70812 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources

May 2, 08:28 AM • 44080 views

MP announced the date of ratification of the Ukraine-US minerals deal

May 2, 05:30 AM • 51417 views

EU is preparing the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, Putin is the only obstacle to peace - French Minister

Exclusive
May 1, 02:27 PM • 80177 views

"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market

May 1, 12:24 PM • 147936 views

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

Jeremy Renner says he was offered half his salary for 'Hawkeye' season two

May 2, 12:04 PM • 21354 views

GTA VI Release Delayed to May 2026

May 2, 01:46 PM • 19251 views

Plant varieties from Ukrainian scientists are gaining recognition in the EU: new opportunities for agricultural exports

May 2, 02:18 PM • 51838 views

There are statements, but there is no trust. Why business does not participate in ARMA tenders, despite Duma's memorandums

May 2, 02:35 PM • 42380 views

Kensington Palace Shared a New Portrait of Princess Charlotte for Her 9th Birthday

02:45 PM • 13951 views
There are statements, but there is no trust. Why business does not participate in ARMA tenders, despite Duma's memorandums

May 2, 02:35 PM • 42490 views

Plant varieties from Ukrainian scientists are gaining recognition in the EU: new opportunities for agricultural exports

May 2, 02:18 PM • 51945 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources
Exclusive

May 2, 10:48 AM • 70812 views

Top shopping mistakes: how to avoid unnecessary expenses

May 2, 06:22 AM • 63089 views

May barbecue: 5 simple recipes for a perfect outdoor recreation

May 1, 01:44 PM • 141374 views
Jennifer Lopez's Style Evolution at the Met Gala: From Debut to Stunning Looks

06:47 PM • 4450 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

05:00 PM • 18849 views

Kensington Palace Shared a New Portrait of Princess Charlotte for Her 9th Birthday

02:45 PM • 14052 views

GTA VI Release Delayed to May 2026

May 2, 01:46 PM • 19351 views

Jeremy Renner says he was offered half his salary for 'Hawkeye' season two

May 2, 12:04 PM • 21439 views
Situation at the front: Ukrainian Armed Forces eliminated over 200 occupiers in the Pokrovsk direction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 878 views

During May 2, 139 combat engagements took place at the front. The enemy launched 59 air strikes, using 93 guided bombs, and carried out over 4,200 shellings.

Situation at the front: Ukrainian Armed Forces eliminated over 200 occupiers in the Pokrovsk direction

Since the beginning of May 2, 139 combat engagements have taken place on the front. This is reported by UNN with reference to the report of the General Staff.

Details

It is noted that the enemy launched 59 air strikes, using 93 guided bombs, 988 kamikaze drone strikes, and carried out more than 4,200 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements.

Situation by directions

In the Kharkiv direction, the Defense Forces repelled three enemy assaults in the Volchansk area.

The enemy attacked our fortifications five times in the Kupyansk direction in the areas of the settlements of Kolisnykivka, Nova Kruglyakivka and Zagryzove, one combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, today Russian troops stormed the positions of Ukrainian defenders 21 times near the settlements of Nove, Zelena Dolyna, Kolodyazi, Myrne, Serhiivka, Hrekivka and Kopanki, three battles are ongoing to this time.

In the Siversk direction, the Defense Forces repelled one assault by enemy troops in the Belogorovka area.

Maintaining AOZ and DOT after the war will be too expensive: the Ministry of Defense explained the merger of the two agencies02.05.25, 12:07 • 7758 views

Today, our troops repelled seven enemy attacks in the Chasovoy Yar area and towards Novomarkovo and Belaya Gora in the Kramatorsk direction, a battle is currently underway.

In the Toretsk direction, the occupiers stormed the positions of our defenders near Toretsk, Krymsky, Druzhba and Sukha Balka eight times today. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 53 assault and offensive actions during the day. The activity of Russian occupiers was observed in the areas of the settlements of Vodyane Druge, Novotoretske, Yelizavetivka, Lisivka, Dachenske, Shevchenko, Kotline, Udachne, Nadiivka, Kotlyarivka, Preobrazhenka and Andriivka. Fighting does not subside to this time in 10 locations.

According to preliminary estimates, today our soldiers eliminated 207 and wounded 200 occupiers in this direction; destroyed five cars, three buggies, 19 motorcycles, two ATVs, a cannon, six UAVs, a satellite communication device, a generator, a UAV control point; five cars, five motorcycles, an ATV and an enemy tank were also significantly damaged

- the report says.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the invaders carried out 17 attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops, the enemy tried to advance in the areas of Rivnopol, Privilne, Rozliv, Kostyantynopol, Burlatsky, as well as in the direction of Otradny and Bogatyr. Three combat engagements are currently underway.

In the Gulyaypole direction, in the area of the settlement of Vysokoe (formerly Chervone), the Defense Forces successfully repelled six enemy attacks.

In the Orikhiv direction, five combat engagements took place in the areas of the settlements of Shcherbaki, Mala Tokmachka and Stepove, one battle is still ongoing.

In the Pridneprovsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk direction repelled 17 attacks by the occupying army today, two more combat engagements remain unfinished; the enemy launched 10 air strikes, dropping 17 KABs, and also carried out 210 shellings, 14 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.

"There were no significant changes in the situation in other directions," the General Staff reported.

Let us remind you

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi held a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff, which was dedicated to missile development, in particular, accelerating the creation of Ukrainian ballistics.

Trump's team prepared options for the president to pressure Russia to end the war - Bloomberg 02.05.25, 17:23 • 9170 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
Ukraine
