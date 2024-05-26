Situation at the front remains tense but controlled by the Defense Forces, - General Staff

The situation at the front remains tense, but controlled by the Defense Forces, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports. Our soldiers continue to resolutely resist the attempts of the Russian occupiers to advance into the depths of Ukraine's territory, and are making efforts to disrupt the invaders' offensive plans. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the evening report as of 23 hours on May 25, UNN reports .

Details [1

Since the beginning of the day, 110 combat engagements have taken place, the enemy has launched five missile attacks (using eight missiles) and 34 air strikes (49 UAVs) on the territory of Ukraine, and used 381 kamikaze drones. The enemy also fired 2,433 times at the positions of our troops and populated areas using various types of weapons.

In the Kharkiv sector, 13 combat engagements took place today. The occupants launched missile attacks and guided aerial bombs at Kharkiv. In total, the enemy launched three missile attacks on civilian infrastructure and residential areas using six missiles. Russian terrorists, in particular, hit a park of culture and recreation with a missile. They dropped two unexploded ordnance on a construction hypermarket, causing the building to catch fire. As a result of the aggressor's terrorist actions, civilians suffered. Unfortunately, there are dead, wounded and missing civilians.

At the moment, fighting continues in the Kharkiv sector near Neskuchne and Starytsia.

Preliminary, enemy losses since the beginning of the day in this area amounted to 100 people. One tank, two artillery systems and two vehicles were destroyed. Another artillery system and one vehicle were damaged.

In the Kupyansk sector, the number of combat engagements amounted to 14. Ukrainian defense forces successfully repelled enemy attacks near Sinkivka and Petropavlivka. Fighting is still ongoing near Myasozharivka, Druzhelyubivka and Nevske. In addition, the Defense Forces conducted active operations there and were successful.

Preliminary, total enemy losses in this sector amounted to 47 people over the last day. One enemy infantry fighting vehicle, two vehicles, the Murom-P observation station and two ammunition depots were destroyed, and two tanks and one infantry fighting vehicle were damaged.

In the Liman sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled five attacks by Russian occupants in the areas of Terniv, Torsky and Serebryany Forest. The situation is under control, no losses of positions were reported.

In the Siverskiy sector, the number of enemy's assault actions increased to 13 in the evening. The situation remains tense in the vicinity of Bilohorivka, where the enemy is trying to break into our defense. At the same time, Ukrainian defenders took a number of measures to strengthen their defensive positions.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the Russian aggressor attacked Ukrainian troops 12 times in the direction of Chasovyi Yar, Ivanivske and Klishchiyivka. They were unsuccessful. The battle is currently ongoing in the area of Andriivka. The situation is under control.

The enemy attacked Ukrainian defenders intensively in the Pokrovske direction. Here, during the day, sometimes with the support of aviation using anti-aircraft gunships, the aggressor carried out 23 assault actions and tried to build up significant fire control efforts along almost the entire contact line. Intense fighting continues in the area of Novooleksandrivka. The defense forces are taking measures to stabilize the situation.

Preliminary enemy losses in this area amounted to almost 200 occupants killed and wounded. One enemy Su-25 aircraft, three infantry fighting vehicles and three armored personnel carriers were destroyed. At the same time, three occupants' tanks, one armored personnel carrier, two mortars and three vehicles were damaged.

The situation was also tense in the Kurakhove sector at the beginning of the day. As of now, there are 14 combat engagements there. The invaders are trying to advance in the vicinity of Krasnohorivka, Paraskoviivka and Vodiane. The defense forces are taking urgent measures to stabilize the situation and contain the prevailing enemy.

Preliminary enemy losses in this area amounted to almost 90 occupants killed and wounded. One armored personnel carrier, one armored personnel carrier and three vehicles were destroyed. One tank was also damaged.

On the Vremivske direction, the enemy made one unsuccessful attempt to break through the defense of our troops in the direction of Staromayorsk. It was unsuccessful.

In the Orikhivsk sector, the enemy attacked three times and failed in the areas of Robotyne and Novoandriivka.

On the Prydniprovskyi direction, the occupiers unsuccessfully tried nine times to push our units away from Krynky. During the battles, the Russian invaders did not succeed, and no losses of our positions were incurred.

Ukrainian soldiers are inflicting significant losses on the occupiers, actively using firepower against enemy manpower and equipment. In certain areas, measures are being taken to improve the tactical situation.

Enemy is most active in the Pokrovsk sector, 44 combat engagements already took place in the frontline - General Staff