Situation at the front: 77 combat engagements, the enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk direction

The total number of combat engagements on the front, as of 4:00 PM, is 77, with almost half of the battles taking place in the Pokrovsk direction, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian soldiers repelled two enemy attacks today, and two more engagements are ongoing. The invaders' aviation carried out three strikes, dropping seven guided aerial bombs. In addition, the enemy carried out 76 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including six from multiple rocket launcher systems. At the same time, Ukrainian units carried out active operations and achieved success in certain areas.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, an enemy attack is ongoing in the Vovchansk area.

In the Kupyansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled one attack in the Myrne area.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out five attacks today on Ukrainian positions in the areas of Kolodiazi, Torske, and towards Shandryholove — four combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, Russian units twice tried to advance on our troops' positions in the Hryhorivka and Vyimka areas.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy carried out offensive actions three times in the areas of Minkivka, Stupochky, and towards Bondarne.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy tried to break into our defense five times in the areas of Toretsk, Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, and Poltavka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian occupiers have made 31 attempts to dislodge our soldiers from their positions in the areas of Rodynske, Myroliubivka, Promin, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novopidhorodne, Dachne, Novoukrainka, and in the direction of Toretske, Novoekonomichne, Novopavlivka. The Defense Forces are holding back the pressure and have already repelled 25 attacks.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped 11 assault actions of enemy troops, and six more engagements are still ongoing. The enemy is trying to advance in the areas of Zelenyi Hai, Maliivka, Novoiehorivka, Zelene Pole, Zaporizke, Obratne, Olhivske, Poltavka.

In the Huliaipole and Orikhiv directions, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, Ukrainian units repelled two attacks by the invader towards the Antonivskyi Bridge. The enemy launched air strikes on the settlement of Mykolaivka.

