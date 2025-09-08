Situation at the front: 77 combat engagements, the enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk direction

$41.220.13
48.160.03
ukenru
12:50 PM • 4268 views
NATO Secretary General to travel to London for Ramstein-format meeting on September 9
12:30 PM • 27679 views
A military unit that committed war crimes in Bucha was attacked in Russia: there are dead and woundedPhoto
12:23 PM • 20826 views
Strike on Cabinet building on September 7: Russians used "Iskander", not "Shahed"
Exclusive
12:10 PM • 18216 views
Deficit in Ukrainian pharmacies: one of the most popular drugs disappeared from sale, what happened and when to expect its return
Exclusive
09:57 AM • 21514 views
The Cyber Corps of the HUR blocked fuel cards in Russia and “crashed” dozens of enemy online resourcesPhoto
Exclusive
08:37 AM • 24146 views
Hryvnia on steroids: why September is traditionally a month of currency optimism and what to expect in the currency market
September 8, 06:26 AM • 25184 views
Russia and Belarus may attack NATO as part of the Zapad-2025 exercises: the Suwałki Corridor is under threat
September 8, 12:43 AM • 28808 views
On Monday, European leaders will arrive in the US to discuss an agreement on Ukraine - Trump
September 7, 04:45 PM • 40693 views
Trump ready for new stage of sanctions against Russia - Reuters
September 7, 05:47 AM • 62467 views
Russia attacked the Cabinet of Ministers building for the first time since the war began: fire on the upper floors (photo)Photo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
3.5m/s
57%
754mm
Popular news
Immediate assistance will be UAH 3 million: Ministry of Defense changed the procedure for payments to families of fallen soldiersSeptember 8, 04:35 AM • 19138 views
Even corruption crimes are not always subject to NABU investigation and not always subject to HACC jurisdiction, or how grounds for overturning a court decision arisePhotoSeptember 8, 05:30 AM • 49756 views
How to get rid of ants in the apartment, garden and orchard: tipsPhotoSeptember 8, 06:30 AM • 48205 views
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the VictorsSeptember 8, 06:53 AM • 59429 views
"Horrible": Trump reacts to murder of 23-year-old Ukrainian woman in USVideo09:27 AM • 27136 views
Publications
AN-32P Firekiller: Ukrainian aircraft extinguishes large-scale fires abroad01:06 PM • 4746 views
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the VictorsSeptember 8, 06:53 AM • 59650 views
How to get rid of ants in the apartment, garden and orchard: tipsPhotoSeptember 8, 06:30 AM • 48369 views
Even corruption crimes are not always subject to NABU investigation and not always subject to HACC jurisdiction, or how grounds for overturning a court decision arisePhotoSeptember 8, 05:30 AM • 49923 views
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 138084 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Rafael Grossi
Olena Sosedka
Actual places
Ukraine
China
United States
Odesa
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the VictorsSeptember 8, 06:53 AM • 59650 views
Jessie J returned to the stage after cancer surgery: she performed with her two-year-old sonPhotoSeptember 7, 08:47 AM • 35695 views
A thousand times "yes": blogger Kvitkova is marrying Dynamo footballer BrazhkoPhotoVideoSeptember 6, 06:22 PM • 39913 views
Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"September 4, 10:35 AM • 71359 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideoSeptember 4, 09:16 AM • 128841 views
Actual
Fake news
9K720 Iskander
Financial Times
Facebook
YouTube

Situation at the front: 77 combat engagements, the enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk direction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 226 views

77 combat engagements have been recorded at the front, almost half of which occurred in the Pokrovsk direction. Ukrainian forces are repelling attacks and have achieved success in certain areas.

Situation at the front: 77 combat engagements, the enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk direction

The total number of combat engagements on the front, as of 4:00 PM, is 77, with almost half of the battles taking place in the Pokrovsk direction, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian soldiers repelled two enemy attacks today, and two more engagements are ongoing. The invaders' aviation carried out three strikes, dropping seven guided aerial bombs. In addition, the enemy carried out 76 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including six from multiple rocket launcher systems. At the same time, Ukrainian units carried out active operations and achieved success in certain areas.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, an enemy attack is ongoing in the Vovchansk area.

In the Kupyansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled one attack in the Myrne area.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out five attacks today on Ukrainian positions in the areas of Kolodiazi, Torske, and towards Shandryholove — four combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, Russian units twice tried to advance on our troops' positions in the Hryhorivka and Vyimka areas.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy carried out offensive actions three times in the areas of Minkivka, Stupochky, and towards Bondarne.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy tried to break into our defense five times in the areas of Toretsk, Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, and Poltavka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian occupiers have made 31 attempts to dislodge our soldiers from their positions in the areas of Rodynske, Myroliubivka, Promin, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novopidhorodne, Dachne, Novoukrainka, and in the direction of Toretske, Novoekonomichne, Novopavlivka. The Defense Forces are holding back the pressure and have already repelled 25 attacks.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped 11 assault actions of enemy troops, and six more engagements are still ongoing. The enemy is trying to advance in the areas of Zelenyi Hai, Maliivka, Novoiehorivka, Zelene Pole, Zaporizke, Obratne, Olhivske, Poltavka.

In the Huliaipole and Orikhiv directions, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, Ukrainian units repelled two attacks by the invader towards the Antonivskyi Bridge. The enemy launched air strikes on the settlement of Mykolaivka.

More than 40 artillery systems, armored vehicles, and 970 occupiers - the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published the losses of the Russian army07.09.25, 07:53 • 4932 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine