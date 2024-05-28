Sikorski on the Polish military in Ukraine: “No option should be ruled out”

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said that he does not rule out any option to end the wars in Ukraine, including the deployment of Polish troops. This was reported by UNN with reference to Wyborcza.

No option should be ruled out. Let Putin guess what we will do - Radoslav Sikorsky said.

The Polish Foreign Minister also said that he had visited Ukraine with his wife and son. "Delivering the aid, we drove to Kharkiv, then to Bakhmut, to the area where heavy fighting was going on, to Kherson, which was bombed by the Russians," Sikorski added.

