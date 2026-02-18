Significant progress was made by both sides at the trilateral talks in Geneva. Ukraine and Russia agreed to inform their leaders and continue working together towards a peace agreement. This was stated by White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt, as reported by UNN.

The President and his team have invested a tremendous amount of time and effort in trying to end this war, which is very far from the United States. But, nevertheless, he is a president of peace. And so he has dedicated enormous resources to bringing this war to an end. Just yesterday, another round of trilateral talks took place between the United States, Russia, and Ukraine. Significant progress was made by both sides. Both sides agreed to inform their leaders and continue working together on a peace agreement. So there will be another round of talks in the future. - said Leavitt.

According to her, Trump views the war as extremely unfair - not only to the Russians and Ukrainians who lost their lives, but also to the American people and American taxpayers who previously paid for the military efforts in this war until President Trump put an end to it.

I would like to remind everyone around the world that the United States continues to sell weapons to NATO, which are then sent to Ukraine to defend its freedom and its borders. - added Leavitt.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with the team that participated in the negotiations in Geneva. According to him, as of today, it cannot be said that the result is sufficient.