Significant progress has been made on both sides - White House on Geneva talks

$43.260.09
51.170.01
ukenru
Exclusive
04:17 PM • 10507 views
Another round of talks without a breakthrough: Moscow is stalling for time, Trump continues to live in illusions, and Ukraine does not allow capitulation to be imposed
03:06 PM • 22666 views
F-series fighters: from the iconic "Top Gun" to the modern F-35PhotoVideo
Exclusive
February 18, 02:25 PM • 17420 views
Less light, but higher bills - how does it work?
Exclusive
February 18, 12:34 PM • 27677 views
Defence City: a filter for integrity or a tool to block the development of the defense industry?
Exclusive
February 18, 10:59 AM • 21661 views
Sentence and amnesty due to child adoption: parliamentary temporary investigative commission has many questions for NABU director Kryvonos
February 18, 10:49 AM • 17213 views
Political part of the negotiations remains difficult, the parties agreed to continue the dialogue – Zelenskyy
February 18, 10:05 AM • 21471 views
Ukrainian side confirmed the completion of the approximately two-hour negotiations in Geneva
February 18, 09:44 AM • 24393 views
Zelenskyy revealed the task for the Ukrainian delegation in Geneva after noting Russia's attempts to prolong negotiations
February 18, 08:42 AM • 17541 views
Second day of Ukraine-US-Russia talks begins in Geneva - Umerov
February 18, 07:55 AM • 18457 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine imposed a package of sanctions against Lukashenka
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−8°
3.7m/s
82%
743mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Star of the series "Money Heist" Úrsula Corberó became a mother for the first timePhotoFebruary 18, 11:16 AM • 16384 views
Shia LaBeouf got into a fight at Mardi Gras with paramedics, arrest, and dancing in the French QuarterPhotoFebruary 18, 12:23 PM • 13658 views
Why do the NHSSU and the Ministry of Health ignore journalists' questions about cooperation with the scandalous Odrex clinic?February 18, 01:04 PM • 19970 views
The "Honest Mobilization" movement has started in Ukraine: it exposes "reserved" draft dodgers-"activists" and "majors"Photo04:34 PM • 5618 views
Ramadan 2026: a holy month of fasting, prayer, and spiritual renewal05:10 PM • 10199 views
Publications
Ramadan 2026: a holy month of fasting, prayer, and spiritual renewal05:10 PM • 10229 views
F-series fighters: from the iconic "Top Gun" to the modern F-35PhotoVideo03:06 PM • 22666 views
Why do the NHSSU and the Ministry of Health ignore journalists' questions about cooperation with the scandalous Odrex clinic?February 18, 01:04 PM • 20025 views
Defence City: a filter for integrity or a tool to block the development of the defense industry?
Exclusive
February 18, 12:34 PM • 27677 views
Delaying Strategy: How the Defense of Scandalous Doctor Vitaliy Rusakov Is Stalling the CourtPhotoFebruary 17, 10:46 AM • 58664 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Robert Fico
Oleksandr Kubrakov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
Belarus
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Alexis from "Dynasty" touchingly congratulated her 32-year-younger beloved on their wedding anniversaryVideo07:06 PM • 1928 views
Shia LaBeouf got into a fight at Mardi Gras with paramedics, arrest, and dancing in the French QuarterPhotoFebruary 18, 12:23 PM • 13690 views
Star of the series "Money Heist" Úrsula Corberó became a mother for the first timePhotoFebruary 18, 11:16 AM • 16412 views
Cardi B announced from the stage that she is no longer in a relationship with the father of her childVideoFebruary 17, 05:21 PM • 22458 views
Iryna Bilyk impressed with a new image after a beauty transformationVideoFebruary 17, 11:43 AM • 34917 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Heating
Film
The Diplomat

Significant progress has been made on both sides - White House on Geneva talks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 40 views

At the trilateral talks in Geneva, Ukraine and Russia made significant progress, agreeing to inform their leaders and continue working on a peace agreement. According to White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt, another round of negotiations will take place.

Significant progress has been made on both sides - White House on Geneva talks

Significant progress was made by both sides at the trilateral talks in Geneva. Ukraine and Russia agreed to inform their leaders and continue working together towards a peace agreement. This was stated by White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt, as reported by UNN

The President and his team have invested a tremendous amount of time and effort in trying to end this war, which is very far from the United States. But, nevertheless, he is a president of peace. And so he has dedicated enormous resources to bringing this war to an end. Just yesterday, another round of trilateral talks took place between the United States, Russia, and Ukraine. Significant progress was made by both sides. Both sides agreed to inform their leaders and continue working together on a peace agreement. So there will be another round of talks in the future. 

- said Leavitt. 

According to her, Trump views the war as extremely unfair - not only to the Russians and Ukrainians who lost their lives, but also to the American people and American taxpayers who previously paid for the military efforts in this war until President Trump put an end to it. 

I would like to remind everyone around the world that the United States continues to sell weapons to NATO, which are then sent to Ukraine to defend its freedom and its borders. 

- added Leavitt.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with the team that participated in the negotiations in Geneva. According to him, as of today, it cannot be said that the result is sufficient.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in UkrainePolitics
War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Karoline Leavitt
Geneva
NATO
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine