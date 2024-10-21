Sybiha begins visit to Turkey: to hold important talks
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha has begun a visit to Turkey. He will hold talks on Ukrainian-Turkish partnership, security in the Black Sea, and achieving a just peace.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha has begun his visit to Turkey, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry reported on Monday in social media, UNN reports.
Details
"Minister Andriy Sybiha began his visit to Turkey by honoring the memory of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk in Anitkabir. On behalf of President Zelenskyy, he will hold important talks to reaffirm the Ukrainian-Turkish partnership, strengthen security in the Black Sea and achieve a just peace," the Foreign Ministry said.
