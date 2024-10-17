Siberia on the venue for the second Peace Summit: talks with relevant countries are still ongoing
Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga said that negotiations are underway with countries to hold the second Peace Summit. The success of the summit requires broad participation of like-minded countries and the Global South.
As of today, we are still discussing with the relevant countries the possibility of hosting the second Peace Summit.
This was stated by Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga during a press conference, reports a correspondent of UNN .
This month, we plan to complete all the events, all the high-level events dedicated to each point of the Peace Formula. This means that we will have accomplished the task of implementing and filling in the practical implementation of the Peace Formula together with our partners, participants and leaders of each point of the Formula. Therefore, the effective completion and holding of these events in this short time frame brings us closer to our ambitious goal of setting a time frame for the second Peace Formula Summit
“He noted that in order for the second Summit to take place, there should be a maximum number of participants from like-minded countries that support the principle of territorial integrity and sovereignty. Who support the principles of the UN Charter.
There should be the widest possible participation of the countries of the Global South, major global players, to make it successful. Additionally, a capital city should be identified to host the Summit. Today, we are still talking with the relevant countries about the possibility of hosting such an event
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that Ukraine is preparing to hold the second Peace Summit even without fulfilling the points of the Victory Plan.
Advisor to the head of the President's Office Daria Zarivna statedthat the second Peace Summit will not take place in November.