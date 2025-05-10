Shpulka, Tsiklya, Pumba and Dzyga: the "Best Friends" shelter is home to over 1400 animals with names that are impossible to forget

In the village of Makariv, Kyiv region, there is a shelter "Best Friends", which houses over 1,400 animals — dogs, cats, foxes and horses. But the first thing that catches your eye is their names.

Here live: Shpulka, Tsiklya, Pumba, Busik, Buba, Grinch, Dzyga, Klenok, Kratos, Lelik, Mordastik, Plyusha, Pups, Smereka, Sonic, Scooby-Doo, Tolik, Ulybaka, Fevori, Yago, Yara.

And also — Jucik, Romashka, Filya, Gloria, Stafi, Karamelka, Oreo, Foxy, Lastochka, Trisha, Busya, Twister, Drolya, Zhuzha-daughter, Kushi, Sorbonne, Gail, Moon, Matroskin, Kisa, Donna, Flint, Kiwi, Smishinka, Malyuk, Chip, Pru, Lapka, Lyalya, Bailey, Smiley, Etna, Kesha, Tapa, Flora, Shokoladka, Stasya, Tuzik, Nika, Pirate, Brave, Sonya, Fanya, Houston, Yuppi.

The shelter is located in the urban-type settlement of Makariv, Kyiv region.

Today there are:

• 900 dogs;

• 400 cats;

• as well as 3 foxes and 4 horses.

The shelter functions as a public organization and operates daily without days off. Its task is to give a chance at life to those who were thrown out, injured, or simply forgotten.

How to help? Become a guardian!

Anyone can take an animal under guardianship — without taking it home. The guardian finances food, medicine, and household needs of a specific pet, choosing it on the website.

Choose an animal for guardianship

What needs to be done:

1. Follow the link.

2. Choose an animal.

3. Click "Become a guardian".

4. Fill out the form — and a shelter representative will contact you.

Guardianship is a chance to give a specific creature stability and warmth. Even if it remains living in the shelter, it will know: it is not alone.

Shelter that survived after an airstrike

In March 2022, the "Best Friends" shelter was subjected to an airstrike: two Russian bombs destroyed it completely. 500 animals died. Despite this, the team continued working and began rebuilding the shelter almost from scratch.

