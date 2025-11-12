$42.010.06
"Minister of Justice and Minister of Energy cannot remain in office" — Zelenskyy's statement
Exclusive
01:38 PM • 2952 views
Incident at the "Oleksandriya" - "Polissya" match: what the police say
12:03 PM • 11958 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine withdrew from positions near Rivnopil in Zaporizhzhia
Exclusive
November 12, 07:33 AM • 30897 views
How to prepare your body for winter: advice from a nutritionist
November 12, 06:19 AM • 56717 views
Government dismisses Halushchenko from post of Minister of Justice
November 11, 03:57 PM • 77998 views
Operation "Midas": law enforcement documented the transfer of funds to Chernyshov
Exclusive
November 11, 02:28 PM • 119784 views
Pyrotechnics, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management
November 11, 01:20 PM • 55915 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed the strike on the oil refinery in Russia's Orenburg region.
November 11, 01:01 PM • 83976 views
The Ministry of Education and Science dismisses 50 rectors but holds on to a fugitive bribe-taker: why Odarchenko is still a rector
Exclusive
November 11, 12:30 PM • 68600 views
Dangerous mutated flu spreading in Britain: virologist explains whether it threatens Ukraine
Shouting is more effective at scaring gulls away from food than calm talking – study

Kyiv • UNN

 • 452 views

British scientists have found that shouting is more effective at scaring gulls away from food than calm talking. The experiment showed that half of the gulls flew away at the sound of shouting within a minute, while only 15% reacted to calm speech.

Shouting is more effective at scaring gulls away from food than calm talking – study

British scientists have found out how to protect their food from brazen seagulls on the coast: instead of a calm conversation, it is enough to shout loudly – this makes the birds quickly fly away. Sky News reports this, writes UNN.

Details

Scientists believe they have found a way to solve an age-old problem for those living or vacationing in British coastal towns — how to protect food from seagulls. The answer, according to experts from the University of Exeter, is simple: shout.

They came to this conclusion by testing 61 seagulls in nine coastal towns in Cornwall, exploring ways to deter birds from a box of fries on the ground. To do this, they played a recording of a male voice shouting: "No, don't come near, this is my food."

The same voice was also played speaking these words calmly, and a neutral bird chirping of a nightingale. All three recordings sounded at the same volume.

The experiment showed that half of the seagulls exposed to the shouting flew away within a minute. Only 15% of those who heard calm speech flew away; the rest left the food, sensing danger. Conversely, 70% of the seagulls who listened to the nightingale's song remained near the food throughout the experiment.

Dr. Neeltje Boogert from the Centre for Ecology and Conservation at the University of Exeter's Penryn Campus noted: "Gulls were more likely to fly away at a shout and more likely to move away when they simply heard conversation. So, if you're trying to deter a gull that's trying to steal your food, talking might stop it, but shouting is more effective."

For the experiment, five male volunteers recorded the same phrase in a calm voice and then with a shout, with the volume being the same, suggesting that seagulls distinguish the acoustic features of the human voice.

Dr. Boogert added: "Usually, when someone shouts, it's scary because of the loud sound, but here all the sounds were of the same volume, and the only difference was how the words were spoken. It seems that seagulls pay attention to how we speak, and this has not been observed before in any wild species, only in domestic animals raised alongside humans for generations, such as dogs, pigs, and horses."

The experiment showed that physical violence is not necessary to deter seagulls.

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Animals