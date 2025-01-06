Should Semen Kryvonos head the NABU? The journalist provided facts about the head of the Bureau

There are reasons to assume that Semen Kryvonos is connected to the defendants in the Energoatom case, in particular to the owners of Innovative Technological Products LLC, which is suspected of supplying equipment at inflated prices. Investigative journalist Volodymyr Boyko drew attention to this, UNN reports.

We are talking about criminal proceedings against Eduard Viktorovich Samotkal, Dmytro Vasylovych Lysenko, and Vissarion Volodymyrovych Kim for committing criminal offenses under Part 3 of Article 27, Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. It is about misappropriation and embezzlement of property through abuse of office. Kim is the former chairman of Energoatom, and Samotkal is the owner of companies that supplied Energoatom with equipment at inflated prices. A special court proceeding is underway against Samotkal. Samotkal has fled from justice. But his companies, registered in the name of his wife Ruslana, are still operating.

No one has been brought to justice. NABU has no questions.

Boyko suggests that this is a consequence of Kryvonos's connection to Samotkal. The fact is that Samotkal's businesses are run by NABU head Semen Kryvonos' wife, Halyna Polshynska.

The journalist found out that the history of interaction between Samotkal and the Polshynsky family began in the 90s, when Halyna Polshynska's grandmother worked at the Kryvyi Rih Iron Ore Plant, which was controlled by the criminal group to which Samotkal belonged. And since then, representatives of the Polshynska family, including Halyna, have been holding positions in various companies related to Samotkal.

It can be easily verified that Halyna Polshynska is the wife of Semen Kryvonos by looking at his declaration. It is she who manages Innovative Technological Products LLC ("Intechpro"), which is currently owned by Ruslana Samotkal.

Polshynska is also listed as the head of the following Samotkalov structures: DAAR company s.r.o. (Czech Republic) (from 19.09.2015 to 22.02.2017) and Business Perspective Alfa, s.r.o. (Czech Republic) (from 06.10.2015 to 21.02.2017) - as can be seen in this register.

Eduard Samotkal is under investigation and has been on the wanted list since 2017. His wife Ruslana owns his campaigns, at least one of which is suspected of corruption. The wife of Semen Kryvonos, the head of the most important anti-corruption organization, is listed as the head of these companies. These are the facts. As a reminder, the HACC registered the Energoatom case on May 25, 2020. Even then, Samotkal was a defendant. Even then, Polshynska was noted for her ties to his companies. And Semen Kryvonos became the head of the NABU on March 6, 2023. Thus, Kryvonos was appointed when the case against Samotkal had already begun, and Polshynska was already in charge of the same Intechpro.

"But on March 6, 2023, the criminal mastermind Eduard Samotkal pulled out a truly lucky ticket: the husband and son-in-law of his confidants became the director of NABU. After that, the so-called anti-corruption activists instantly stuck their tongues in their asses and no longer ask why NABU has not yet succeeded in deporting the embezzler of the South Ukrainian NPP funds to Ukraine or even detained Samotkal's accomplices, the Polshynsky mother and daughter.

In return for this, Krivonos does not notice how "anti-corruption activists" are plundering the Armed Forces of Ukraine and ordered to close the criminal proceedings against the former head of the NAPC Novikov and the former deputy head of the NAPC Sytnyk, who arranged for soldier Shabunin to fake his military service," Boyko writes.

That is, Kryvonos' appointment was made with a clear conflict of interest. Why his wife's connections to the business of the suspect Samotkal were ignored is a separate question. In any case, in this light, it becomes obvious that Kryvonos was appointed head of the NABU illegally. What should be done about it? At the very least, he should be dismissed. This would demonstrate the real readiness of the state system to cleanse itself.