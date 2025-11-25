Shot with an automatic weapon on the street: an armed man was detained in Chernihiv

In Chernihiv, law enforcement officers detained a man suspected of shooting on one of the city's streets. This was reported by UNN with reference to the National Police of Ukraine.

Details

On the evening of November 24, the police received a report that shots were being fired on one of the city's streets, presumably from an automatic weapon. There was no information about casualties.

An investigative and operational police group, patrol police officers, KORD special forces, and the leadership of the Chernihiv Oblast police arrived at the scene.

Special forces detained the armed man and seized his weapon. He was charged under Part 4 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (hooliganism committed with the use of weapons).

The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment from three to seven years.

