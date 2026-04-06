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Shopping mall disguised as a residential building - a scheme with a preferential electricity tariff exposed in Zakarpattia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1498 views

A scheme involving a preferential electricity tariff for the PLAZA shopping mall has been exposed in Zakarpattia. The losses due to the entrepreneur's machinations amounted to over 3.4 million hryvnias.

Shopping mall disguised as a residential building - a scheme with a preferential electricity tariff exposed in Zakarpattia

In Zakarpattia, an entrepreneur was notified of suspicion of manipulating electricity tariffs, due to which, according to the investigation, over 3.4 million UAH were underpaid over almost five years. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

According to the investigation, the entrepreneur registered electricity consumption as for a residential building, although it was actually used for the operation of the PLAZA shopping and entertainment center.

The prosecutor's office notes that for this purpose, he allegedly forged a contract and did not inform the supplier about the real purpose of the object. As a result, electricity was paid for at a reduced household tariff.

According to preliminary estimates, the amount of damages is over 3.4 million UAH. Of these, about 2.95 million UAH, according to the investigation, were not received by "Energoatom", and more than 537 thousand UAH by "Ukrhydroenergo".

The suspect's actions were classified as large-scale fraud and document forgery.

Currently, prosecutors are preparing a motion to the court to choose a preventive measure, as well as to seize property. Law enforcement officers are also checking the possible involvement of other persons in the scheme.

Recall

At the end of March, it became known that a local forester in Zakarpattia built himself an estate on a self-seized plot. Since March 2021, the suspect, without title documents, occupied a forestry plot within the village of Krasna Dubivska community.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

EconomyCrimes and emergencies
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Energoatom
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