12:34 AM • 17163 views
Massive shelling of Kyiv: four dead, 20 injured, including children, numerous fires and destruction
August 27, 05:11 PM • 31451 views
Olha Stefanishyna became the new Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA
Exclusive
August 27, 04:10 PM • 20217 views
Popular Instagram blogger fined UAH 4.8 million for illegal online casino advertising: lawyer commented
Exclusive
August 27, 03:38 PM • 41897 views
"We invite a Russian agent to our home": military observer on the scandalous decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8 helicopters
August 27, 12:47 PM • 122800 views
Car care in autumn: what you need to know
August 27, 12:29 PM • 77670 views
In Ukraine, men up to and including 22 years old are allowed to travel abroad - government decree
August 27, 12:09 PM • 47528 views
Ukraine prepares for autumn COVID-19 surge: does the Ministry of Health predict a lockdown
August 27, 11:13 AM • 63259 views
In Kharkiv region, Russia has no success in advancing deep into Ukraine - Demchenko
Exclusive
August 27, 11:12 AM • 50278 views
Expert on Magamedrasulov's case: activists' statements cannot be contrasted with the investigation, which is proceeding within the framework of the procedural code
August 27, 07:59 AM • 47652 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in six regions overnight - Ministry of Energy
Shopping mall and Nova Anglia residential complex damaged in central Kyiv due to Russian attack: details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3072 views

A hit was recorded in a shopping mall in central Kyiv, and the Nova Anglia residential complex building was also damaged. All services are working on site, the consequences are being clarified.

A hit on a shopping mall was recorded in the center of the capital. The building of the well-known residential complex "Nova Anglia" was also damaged. This is reported by UNN with reference to local channels and the mayor of Kyiv Vitaliy Klitschko.

A hit on a shopping mall in the center of the capital

- Klitschko wrote.

All services are working at the scene. The consequences are being clarified.

Recall

In the Darnytskyi district of the capital, destruction of a residential building from the first to the fifth floor was recorded as a result of a Russian attack on the night of August 28. The search and rescue operation is ongoing.  

Veronika Marchenko

Vitali Klitschko
Kyiv