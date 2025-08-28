Shopping mall and Nova Anglia residential complex damaged in central Kyiv due to Russian attack: details

A hit on a shopping mall was recorded in the center of the capital. The building of the well-known residential complex "Nova Anglia" was also damaged. This is reported by UNN with reference to local channels and the mayor of Kyiv Vitaliy Klitschko.

A hit on a shopping mall in the center of the capital - Klitschko wrote.

All services are working at the scene. The consequences are being clarified.

Recall

In the Darnytskyi district of the capital, destruction of a residential building from the first to the fifth floor was recorded as a result of a Russian attack on the night of August 28. The search and rescue operation is ongoing.