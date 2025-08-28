Shopping mall and Nova Anglia residential complex damaged in central Kyiv due to Russian attack: details
Kyiv • UNN
A hit was recorded in a shopping mall in central Kyiv, and the Nova Anglia residential complex building was also damaged. All services are working on site, the consequences are being clarified.
A hit on a shopping mall was recorded in the center of the capital. The building of the well-known residential complex "Nova Anglia" was also damaged. This is reported by UNN with reference to local channels and the mayor of Kyiv Vitaliy Klitschko.
All services are working at the scene. The consequences are being clarified.
In the Darnytskyi district of the capital, destruction of a residential building from the first to the fifth floor was recorded as a result of a Russian attack on the night of August 28. The search and rescue operation is ongoing.