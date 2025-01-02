Shocking attack on Virgin Australia crew during stopover in Fiji: rape alleged

Fiji is investigating an attack on Australian airline crew members. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

Fiji police have announced an investigation into an incident that took place in the early hours of the new year in the popular tourist resort of Nadi. The victims of the crime were two crew members of the Australian airline Virgin Australia.

According to acting police commissioner Juki Fong Chu, the crew members were attacked, including rape and theft. At the time of the incident, they were on a stopover between flights, preparing for the next day's departure.

Local police continue to investigate, establishing the circumstances of the incident and looking for the perpetrators. Information on the condition of the victims and their further fate has not yet been disclosed.

