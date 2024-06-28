Shmyhal: Ukraine expects to receive $2.2 billion tranche from IMF next week

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 63848 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 71877 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 93286 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 174194 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 220096 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 135782 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 364132 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 180645 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149044 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197635 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2.5m/s
43%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 49755 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 56967 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 73128 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 57962 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 14068 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 63848 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 58699 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 71877 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 73831 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 93286 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 4510 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 8278 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 13620 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 34910 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 36705 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Shmyhal: Ukraine expects to receive $2.2 billion tranche from IMF next week

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16790 views

Ukraine expects to receive a $2.2 billion tranche from the IMF next week after passing the fourth review of the IMF program.

Shmyhal: Ukraine expects to receive $2.2 billion tranche from IMF next week

Ukraine plans to receive another tranche of $2.2 billion from the International Monetary Fund next week. Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said this in a telethon , UNN reports .

Details

For the first time in its history, Ukraine has already passed the fourth review of the IMF program. We hope to receive a positive decision from the IMF's Board today and expect the next tranche of  USD 2.2 billion from the Fund on Monday or Tuesday

- Shmygal said. 

According to him, the program is designed for 4 years and covers cooperation with the G7 countries totaling 122 billion in budget support for Ukraine. 

Recall

Finance Minister Sergiy Marchenko said that on June 28, the IMF board meeting on Ukraine is expected to take place, where the 4th review of the EFF program is planned, followed by a $2.2 billion tranche.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Economy
Ukraine
Denis Shmyhal
Brent
$67.58
Bitcoin
$84,413.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.90
Золото
$3,105.30
Ethereum
$1,828.40