Shmyhal: Ukraine expects to receive $2.2 billion tranche from IMF next week

Ukraine plans to receive another tranche of $2.2 billion from the International Monetary Fund next week. Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said this in a telethon , UNN reports .

Details

For the first time in its history, Ukraine has already passed the fourth review of the IMF program. We hope to receive a positive decision from the IMF's Board today and expect the next tranche of USD 2.2 billion from the Fund on Monday or Tuesday - Shmygal said.

According to him, the program is designed for 4 years and covers cooperation with the G7 countries totaling 122 billion in budget support for Ukraine.

Recall

Finance Minister Sergiy Marchenko said that on June 28, the IMF board meeting on Ukraine is expected to take place, where the 4th review of the EFF program is planned, followed by a $2.2 billion tranche.