Shmyhal explained what opportunities students will receive after the opening of workshops in schools
Kyiv • UNN
According to Shmyhal, more than 100 workshops have already been created in schools in Ukraine. This will allow students, including IDPs, to acquire new skills to rebuild the country after the war.
Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal announced that more than 100 workshops have already been created at educational institutions. This will enable students, including internally displaced persons, to acquire new skills and take direct part in the reconstruction of our country after the war.
About 100 workshops have already been equipped at educational institutions, more than 30 of them have already started operating this winter
According to him, the program continues this year. Funding in the amount of 540 million hryvnias has been allocated for it. Shmyhal added that it is planned to open up to a hundred more similar workshops. Thus, according to the Prime Minister, professional personnel are being trained for the reconstruction of Ukraine. It is also possible to obtain a new specialization for internally displaced persons and all those who wish.
Addition
Shmyhal also announced that since September last year, more than 100,000 children have returned to full-time education. A record subsidy has been allocated for the arrangement of school shelters and the purchase of school buses of Ukrainian production.
