Shmyhal discussed with the World Bank Director the need to develop an updated assessment of Ukraine's recovery needs

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal held an online meeting with World Bank Managing Director Anna Bjerde. The Head of Government stressed the need to develop an updated RDNA damage assessment to actualize Ukraine's recovery needs, UNN reports.

"We have a number of priorities, including providing drinking water to the population in the south of Ukraine, restoring housing, and preparing for the heating season," said Denys Shmyhal.

The parties also discussed projects to support the state budget.

Denys Shmyhal and Anna Bjerde also touched upon the implementation of reforms. The Prime Minister praised the World Bank's assistance in this area. In particular, a memorandum on reforming the housing market was signed. Denys Shmyhal assured that Ukraine is committed to its further implementation.

The Head of Government thanked the World Bank Managing Director for her personal and significant support to Ukraine. He emphasized that the World Bank has been and remains a reliable partner for our country.

