World Bank allocates $415 million to support education in Ukraine

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 120257 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 123201 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 201110 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 155035 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 153610 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143261 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 199684 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112454 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 188266 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105111 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 78159 views
“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 49794 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 59956 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 89103 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 67450 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 201108 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 199683 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 188265 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 214977 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 203009 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 20750 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 150533 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 149743 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 153784 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 144690 views
Actual
World Bank allocates $415 million to support education in Ukraine

World Bank allocates $415 million to support education in Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18625 views

Ukraine has signed agreements with the World Bank under the LEARN program for $415 million to improve access to education. The funds will be used to modernize shelters, school buses, textbooks, and teacher training.

The Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine, the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine, and the World Bank have signed a series of agreements under the LEARN program - "Making Education Accessible and Resilient in Times of Crisis in Ukraine". The LEARN initiative is designed for three years with funding of $415 million. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Education of Ukraine.

Details

The LEARN program will be funded through a new instrument for Ukraine, the Program-for-Results (PforR).

For its implementation, the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development will provide a loan of USD 235 million, and the International Development Association will provide a loan of USD 150 million.

The investment part of the program will be financed by a USD 30 million grant from the Multi-Donor Trust Fund for Assistance, Recovery, Reconstruction and Reform of Ukraine.

“A painful problem": Minister of Education explains plans to raise teachers' salaries02.08.24, 12:43 • 24986 views

The war has created new challenges for education, so we need to redouble our efforts. The state has consolidated resources into three key priorities: the safety of children and educators, children's health and their development. Today we are focused on raising and investing funds in education. I am grateful to our partners from the World Bank for their financial assistance, which is extremely important in this difficult 

- said Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine Oksen Lisovyi.

Funding for the Performance-Based Lending Program will be transferred to the general fund of the state budget after the achievement of certain results of the use of subventions and budget programs of the Ministry of Education and Science.

The funds will be used to improve the learning and teaching environment, including the construction and modernization of shelters, the purchase of safe, inclusive and environmentally sustainable buses for student transportation, the provision of textbooks for NUS students, and professional development for teachers and school leaders in accordance with NUS standards.

Addendum

The grant funds will be used to implement the flagship school education reform in Ukraine, the New Ukrainian School. The grants will support the piloting of the NUS in grades 8-9 of basic school and grades 10-12 of senior specialized school.

In addition, funding will be used to strengthen the management capacity of the Ministry of Education and Science to implement the New Ukrainian School reform.

In the context of the World Bank's strategy, LEARN will play an important role in supporting the rebuilding of human capital in Ukraine, with a particular focus on learning outcomes. (...) This reform will not only modernize the education sector, but also bring the system closer to European Union standards

- Bob Som, World Bank Regional Director for Eastern Europe, emphasized.

Recall

The World Bank will provide Ukraine with more than $100 million in grants to repair housing damaged by Russian shelling and restore energy services, including district heating in Kharkiv.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

EconomyPolitics

Contact us about advertising