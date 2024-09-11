World Bank allocates $415 million to support education in Ukraine

The Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine, the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine, and the World Bank have signed a series of agreements under the LEARN program - "Making Education Accessible and Resilient in Times of Crisis in Ukraine". The LEARN initiative is designed for three years with funding of $415 million. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Education of Ukraine.

Details

The LEARN program will be funded through a new instrument for Ukraine, the Program-for-Results (PforR).

For its implementation, the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development will provide a loan of USD 235 million, and the International Development Association will provide a loan of USD 150 million.

The investment part of the program will be financed by a USD 30 million grant from the Multi-Donor Trust Fund for Assistance, Recovery, Reconstruction and Reform of Ukraine.

The war has created new challenges for education, so we need to redouble our efforts. The state has consolidated resources into three key priorities: the safety of children and educators, children's health and their development. Today we are focused on raising and investing funds in education. I am grateful to our partners from the World Bank for their financial assistance, which is extremely important in this difficult - said Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine Oksen Lisovyi.

Funding for the Performance-Based Lending Program will be transferred to the general fund of the state budget after the achievement of certain results of the use of subventions and budget programs of the Ministry of Education and Science.

The funds will be used to improve the learning and teaching environment, including the construction and modernization of shelters, the purchase of safe, inclusive and environmentally sustainable buses for student transportation, the provision of textbooks for NUS students, and professional development for teachers and school leaders in accordance with NUS standards.

Addendum

The grant funds will be used to implement the flagship school education reform in Ukraine, the New Ukrainian School. The grants will support the piloting of the NUS in grades 8-9 of basic school and grades 10-12 of senior specialized school.

In addition, funding will be used to strengthen the management capacity of the Ministry of Education and Science to implement the New Ukrainian School reform.

In the context of the World Bank's strategy, LEARN will play an important role in supporting the rebuilding of human capital in Ukraine, with a particular focus on learning outcomes. (...) This reform will not only modernize the education sector, but also bring the system closer to European Union standards - Bob Som, World Bank Regional Director for Eastern Europe, emphasized.

Recall

The World Bank will provide Ukraine with more than $100 million in grants to repair housing damaged by Russian shelling and restore energy services, including district heating in Kharkiv.