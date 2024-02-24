Shmyhal discussed the situation on the Ukrainian-Polish border with the President of the European Commission

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 41974 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 164313 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 97300 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 339284 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 277401 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 205261 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 239756 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253605 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159711 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372600 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 136561 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 105509 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 98856 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 41534 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 87656 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 90023 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 164313 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 339284 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 234193 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 277401 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 28820 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 43224 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 35463 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 100481 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 107108 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Shmyhal discussed the situation on the Ukrainian-Polish border with the President of the European Commission

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36828 views

The Prime Minister of Ukraine discussed the settlement of the crisis on the Ukrainian-Polish border with the President of the European Commission and presented the Ukrainian "Plan of Understanding".

Shmyhal discussed the situation on the Ukrainian-Polish border with the President of the European Commission

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal met in Kyiv with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen. They discussed, in particular, the situation on the Ukrainian-Polish border. Shmyhal presented the Ukrainian "Plan of Understanding" to resolve this crisis, UNN reports.

I had a productive meeting with Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission in Kyiv. We discussed our cooperation in the defense industry and coordinated the next steps within the Ukraine Facility initiative, which provides funding of EUR 50 billion over 4 years

- Shmyhal wrote.

He noted that  Ursula reminded that the first tranche of EUR 4.5 billion will be received in March.

They also raised the issue of the situation on the Ukrainian-Polish border. I presented the Ukrainian "Plan of Understanding" to resolve this crisis. We are looking forward to a constructive trilateral dialog. He thanked Ursula von der Leyen and the European Commission for the extraordinary level of support for Ukraine since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion

- Shmyhal said.

Addendum

Ukraine proposes to Poland a plan to de-block the border, which includes an appeal to ban Russian agricultural exports to the EU and the creation of a trilateral headquarters with the European Commission.

On February 23, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal and his team of ministers arrived at the border with Poland, but did not meet with Polish officials. 

Duda says Poland supports and will continue to support Ukraine in its fight against Russia24.02.24, 13:55 • 37512 views

