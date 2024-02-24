Shmyhal discussed the situation on the Ukrainian-Polish border with the President of the European Commission

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal met in Kyiv with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen. They discussed, in particular, the situation on the Ukrainian-Polish border. Shmyhal presented the Ukrainian "Plan of Understanding" to resolve this crisis, UNN reports.

I had a productive meeting with Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission in Kyiv. We discussed our cooperation in the defense industry and coordinated the next steps within the Ukraine Facility initiative, which provides funding of EUR 50 billion over 4 years - Shmyhal wrote.

He noted that Ursula reminded that the first tranche of EUR 4.5 billion will be received in March.

They also raised the issue of the situation on the Ukrainian-Polish border. I presented the Ukrainian "Plan of Understanding" to resolve this crisis. We are looking forward to a constructive trilateral dialog. He thanked Ursula von der Leyen and the European Commission for the extraordinary level of support for Ukraine since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion - Shmyhal said.

Addendum

Ukraine proposes to Poland a plan to de-block the border, which includes an appeal to ban Russian agricultural exports to the EU and the creation of a trilateral headquarters with the European Commission.

On February 23, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal and his team of ministers arrived at the border with Poland, but did not meet with Polish officials.

Duda says Poland supports and will continue to support Ukraine in its fight against Russia