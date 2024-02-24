Duda says Poland supports and will continue to support Ukraine in its fight against Russia

President Andrzej Duda said that Poland supports and will continue to support Ukraine in its struggle for freedom and stressed that the world cannot allow Russian dictator Putin and russia to triumph, reports UNN.

Details

We supported, support and will support Ukraine in its struggle for freedom! Today, this support is still very much needed. Despite the fatigue from the war. The free world cannot allow putin and russia to triumph Duda said.

Addendum

Earlier, it was reported that Polish President Andrzej Duda's visit to Kyiv on the occasion of the second anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine was not planned. However, he is scheduled to address President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

On February 24, on the second anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine , President Zelenskyy met in Gostomel with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and Prime Ministers of Italy Giorgia Meloni and Belgium Alexander De Kroo.