Shmyhal calls on partners to impose strong sanctions against the Russian nuclear industry

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that the Russian attack on the shelter of Chornobyl NPP Unit 4 is a terrorist act and called on partners to impose tough sanctions against the Russian nuclear industry, UNN reports .

This terrorist act once again demonstrates the Kremlin's cruelty and indifference to human lives. The attack on the shelter that protects against the radiation threat is a challenge to the whole world. The enemy understands only force. Therefore, we call on our partners to impose strong sanctions against Russia, including its nuclear industry. We must weaken the aggressor as much as possible - Shmygal said.

Recall

On February 14, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that a Russian attack drone with an explosive part had hit the protective shelter at the Chornobyl nuclear power plant, the fire was extinguished, the radiation background did not change, but the damage to the shelter was assessed as significant.

After the Russian strike on the shelter of the 4th power unit of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, the radiation background remains normal.