Shelling of Sloviansk: one killed, number of wounded increased to 6

The shelling of Sloviansk in Donetsk region killed one person and wounded six others, including a 2-year-old and a 13-year-old girl. This was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadim Filashkin, UNN reports.

"1 person was killed and 6 wounded - this is the information about the attack on Sloviansk as of 20:00. Among the wounded are a 2-year-old and a 13-year-old girl, both in satisfactory condition," said Filashkin.

Recall

On Monday evening, the Russian army shelled Sloviansk. Five wounded were reported.