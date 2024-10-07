Shelling of Sloviansk: one killed, number of wounded increased to 6
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the Russian shelling of Sloviansk in Donetsk region, one person was killed and six were wounded. Among the injured are a 2-year-old and a 13-year-old girl, both in satisfactory condition.
The shelling of Sloviansk in Donetsk region killed one person and wounded six others, including a 2-year-old and a 13-year-old girl. This was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadim Filashkin, UNN reports.
"1 person was killed and 6 wounded - this is the information about the attack on Sloviansk as of 20:00. Among the wounded are a 2-year-old and a 13-year-old girl, both in satisfactory condition," said Filashkin.
On Monday evening, the Russian army shelled Sloviansk. Five wounded were reported.