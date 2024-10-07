Shelling of Sloviansk: one killed, number of wounded increased to 6

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 51873 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 101743 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 164379 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 136403 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142307 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138648 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 180955 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112027 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 171778 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104725 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141314 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141201 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 93938 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 108605 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 110711 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 164379 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 180955 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 171778 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 199176 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 188156 views
Actual people
Actual places
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141201 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141314 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146098 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137562 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154484 views
Actual
Shelling of Sloviansk: one killed, number of wounded increased to 6

Shelling of Sloviansk: one killed, number of wounded increased to 6

 38921 views

As a result of the Russian shelling of Sloviansk in Donetsk region, one person was killed and six were wounded. Among the injured are a 2-year-old and a 13-year-old girl, both in satisfactory condition.

The shelling of Sloviansk in Donetsk region killed one person and wounded six others, including a 2-year-old and a 13-year-old girl. This was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadim Filashkin, UNN reports.

"1 person was killed and 6 wounded - this is the information about the attack on Sloviansk as of 20:00. Among the wounded are a 2-year-old and a 13-year-old girl, both in satisfactory condition," said Filashkin.

Recall

On Monday evening, the Russian army shelled Sloviansk. Five wounded were reported.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyWar
donetskDonetsk

