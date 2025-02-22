Shelling of Kherson region: 1 person killed and 4 wounded

The territory of the Kherson region has again become a target for shelling and air strikes by enemy troops, which killed 1 person and injured 4 others. This was reported by the head of the Kherson OVA, Oleksandr Prokudin, reported UNN.

According to the information, several settlements came under fire, including Antonivka, Nadezhdivka, Prydniprovske, Sadove, Zelenivka, Veletynske, Bilozerka, Kizomys, Stanislav, Tomina Balka, Shyroka Balka, Romashkove, Rozlyv, Mykilske, Beryslav, Dudchany, Zmiivka, Mylove, Burgunka, Novoraysk, Tomaryne, Chervonyi Mayak, Vesele, Dniprovske, Ivanivka, Komyshany, Mykolaivka, Poniativka, Sofiyivka, Tokarivka, Tyahyntsi, Ukrainka and the city of Kherson. In particular, the occupiers struck at social infrastructure, residential areas and civilian objects.

Several buildings were damaged, including a multi-storey building and 12 private houses. The shelling also damaged a gas pipeline, outbuildings and private cars. In addition, there were human casualties: one person was killed and four others were injured.

These attacks are yet another confirmation of aggressive actions by the occupation forces aimed at damaging civilian infrastructure and harming civilians.

