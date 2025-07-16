Shelling of Kharkiv: three injured already

On the night of Wednesday, July 16, the number of victims of the Russian attack in Kharkiv increased. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration Oleh Syniehubov.

As of this minute, three people are known to have been injured as a result of the enemy attack on Kharkiv. - the message says.

"They are being provided with medical assistance," the official added.

Recall

In Kharkiv, on the evening of July 15, explosions occurred during an air raid alert, Russia launched at least 17 strikes on the city. As a result of the shelling, hits were recorded in the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv.

As a result of a massive attack by Russian drones in one of Kharkiv's districts, a fire broke out at a civilian enterprise, and there are casualties.