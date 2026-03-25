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Shelling left residents in 5 regions without electricity, one region experienced outages, and an energy worker was injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2356 views

Due to Russian attacks, parts of five regions were left without power, and scheduled outages were introduced in Chernihiv Oblast. In Khmelnytskyi Oblast, a worker was injured during the strike.

Shelling left residents in 5 regions without electricity, one region experienced outages, and an energy worker was injured

Enemy attacks left some residents in 5 regions without electricity, the most difficult situation after Russian strikes is in Chernihiv region - there are hourly blackouts, an energy worker was wounded in Khmelnytskyi region, the Ministry of Energy reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

As a result of hostilities and shelling of energy infrastructure facilities, some consumers in Odesa, Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv and Chernihiv regions temporarily remain without electricity supply

- reported the Ministry of Energy.

Energy workers are working in an intensified mode to restore electricity supply to all subscribers as soon as possible.

"As a result of an enemy attack on the Khmelnytskoblenergo energy facility, one of the company's employees was injured. He is being provided with all necessary medical care," the ministry noted.

"The most difficult situation is currently in Chernihiv region. There, as a result of several consecutive enemy attacks, energy equipment was damaged, which necessitates the forced application of hourly blackouts. Restrictions will be lifted immediately after the situation in the energy system stabilizes," the Ministry of Energy indicated.

Consumers are asked, if possible, to use electricity sparingly during peak consumption hours in the morning and evening. This helps reduce the load on the system.

Tomorrow in Ukraine is a day without power outages24.03.26, 20:05 • 4690 views

Julia Shramko

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