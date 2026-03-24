Tomorrow in Ukraine is a day without power outages
Kyiv • UNN
No restrictions on electricity consumption are expected on Wednesday. Citizens are urged to switch on powerful appliances between 10:00 and 15:00.
Tomorrow, no power outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to Ukrenergo.
Tomorrow, Wednesday, no restrictions on consumption are expected
The company urged to use powerful electrical appliances from 10:00 to 15:00.
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