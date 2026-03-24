Shmyhal met with US Energy Secretary - discussed a $1.4 billion loan for Ukraine

$43.830.0150.880.21
ukenru
Exclusive
06:26 PM • 772 views
Guardians, foster parents, or family-type orphanages: who can care for children without parental care
05:38 PM • 5430 views
In Lviv, a man hung the Ukrainian flag on the balcony of an apartment damaged by a “Shahed” drone
Exclusive
04:18 PM • 12483 views
Easter basket becomes more expensive for the second year in a row: economist explained the reasons
03:46 PM • 19817 views
Moldova introduces a state of emergency in energy – what is happening in the country
02:45 PM • 21177 views
The Cabinet of Ministers assigned a rank to the NABU director amid a corruption scandal involving fictitious paternity
Exclusive
02:12 PM • 23946 views
Ballistic "Sapsan" and FP-7 - how Ukraine is building a new missile force
Exclusive
01:42 PM • 39585 views
Leasing under fire: how Ukraine is trying to tax operations abroad and apply double taxation
Exclusive
12:48 PM • 36775 views
Partial lifting of US sanctions on Belarus - a big problem or a positive for Ukraine?
Exclusive
March 24, 12:22 PM • 19339 views
Is the Rada being prepared for a long war - MPs explained the situation
March 23, 07:55 PM • 33418 views
SBU managed to eliminate a Russian agent network operating through religious communities and prevent assassination attempts - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+6°
0m/s
41%
750mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
The Verkhovna Rada meeting on March 25 may not take place due to threats of deputies being beatenMarch 24, 09:06 AM • 40690 views
Court extends arrests and suspends doctor in Adnan Kivan's death casePhotoMarch 24, 10:02 AM • 64173 views
The MES of Ukraine has published new admission rules for 2026 - what changes for applicantsMarch 24, 10:20 AM • 41236 views
Imperfection of legislation hinders the scaling of Defence City - experts' position March 24, 11:15 AM • 55161 views
Valerie Perrine, Oscar-nominated actress from "Superman" and "Lenny," has diedMarch 24, 11:52 AM • 37105 views
Publications
Tuberculosis - what symptoms to look for, where to get treatment, and how to vaccinate a childPhoto03:18 PM • 18825 views
Leasing under fire: how Ukraine is trying to tax operations abroad and apply double taxation
Exclusive
01:42 PM • 39585 views
Partial lifting of US sanctions on Belarus - a big problem or a positive for Ukraine?
Exclusive
12:48 PM • 36776 views
Imperfection of legislation hinders the scaling of Defence City - experts' position March 24, 11:15 AM • 55256 views
Court extends arrests and suspends doctor in Adnan Kivan's death casePhotoMarch 24, 10:02 AM • 64266 views
Actual people
Andriy Sadovyi
Donald Trump
Viktor Orbán
Denys Shmyhal
Musician
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Lviv
Israel
Iran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Orlando Bloom's new romance after breakup with Katy Perry - who is the actor dating?Photo06:35 PM • 132 views
Valerie Perrine, Oscar-nominated actress from "Superman" and "Lenny," has diedMarch 24, 11:52 AM • 37180 views
Star of "Kitchen" Kateryna Kuznetsova publicly congratulated her star father on his birthdayPhotoMarch 23, 09:52 PM • 43430 views
Yuliia Verba's Instagram blocked again - main account with 3 million followers disappearedPhotoMarch 23, 06:36 PM • 41126 views
Chef Hector Jimenez-Bravo announced the death of his dog ChocoPhotoMarch 23, 02:50 PM • 38009 views
Actual
Technology
The Diplomat
Social network
Gold
Shahed-136

Shmyhal met with US Energy Secretary - discussed a $1.4 billion loan for Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2068 views

Denys Shmyhal discussed DFC financing for energy equipment modernization with Chris Wright. Priorities include gas production and the development of the Odesa terminal.

Shmyhal met with US Energy Secretary - discussed a $1.4 billion loan for Ukraine

Ukraine's Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal, during his visit to the United States, met with his American counterpart Chris Wright, and they discussed the possibility of attracting a $1.4 billion loan from the American corporation DFC. The Ukrainian minister announced this on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

According to Shmyhal, the key topic of the meeting was the state of the Ukrainian energy system after Russian attacks and the identification of priorities for its reconstruction.

Shmyhal stated that the loan is planned to be directed towards updating energy equipment, particularly for gas production, as well as strengthening cooperation with the US Exim Bank.

The officials paid special attention to increasing oil and gas production in Ukraine with the involvement of American businesses. Shmyhal presented the prospects for the development of the Vertical Gas Corridor and the advantages of using Ukrainian underground gas storage facilities. During the meeting, they also discussed the development of the Odesa terminal, which is to become an important hub for transporting oil to European countries.

In addition, the Minister of Energy of Ukraine informed Chris Wright about negotiations with American companies regarding the search for alternative sources of diesel fuel supply. Shmyhal expressed hope for support on this issue from the US administration and thanked for the recent decision to allocate an additional $276 million to support the Ukrainian energy sector.

The second meeting of "Energy Ramstein" took place in Brussels. Ukraine stated that it needs 5.4 billion euros16.03.26, 18:56 • 4191 view

Olga Rozgon

EconomyPolitics
Energy
War in Ukraine
Electricity
United States
Ukraine
Denys Shmyhal
Odesa