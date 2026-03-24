Shmyhal met with US Energy Secretary - discussed a $1.4 billion loan for Ukraine

Ukraine's Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal, during his visit to the United States, met with his American counterpart Chris Wright, and they discussed the possibility of attracting a $1.4 billion loan from the American corporation DFC. The Ukrainian minister announced this on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

According to Shmyhal, the key topic of the meeting was the state of the Ukrainian energy system after Russian attacks and the identification of priorities for its reconstruction.

Shmyhal stated that the loan is planned to be directed towards updating energy equipment, particularly for gas production, as well as strengthening cooperation with the US Exim Bank.

The officials paid special attention to increasing oil and gas production in Ukraine with the involvement of American businesses. Shmyhal presented the prospects for the development of the Vertical Gas Corridor and the advantages of using Ukrainian underground gas storage facilities. During the meeting, they also discussed the development of the Odesa terminal, which is to become an important hub for transporting oil to European countries.

In addition, the Minister of Energy of Ukraine informed Chris Wright about negotiations with American companies regarding the search for alternative sources of diesel fuel supply. Shmyhal expressed hope for support on this issue from the US administration and thanked for the recent decision to allocate an additional $276 million to support the Ukrainian energy sector.

The second meeting of "Energy Ramstein" took place in Brussels. Ukraine stated that it needs 5.4 billion euros