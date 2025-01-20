A child was injured in Kharkiv region as a result of Russian airstrikes

Over 20 houses were damaged in Kharkiv region on January 19, and a 14-year-old girl was injured. Evacuations continue due to the increased intensity of shelling.

This was stated by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, during a telethon, UNN reports .

Details

Yesterday we had the presence of the Shahedis. There were 14 of them. Some of them were eliminated, shot down. There were also 6 attacks with guided aerial bombs and one missile of an unidentified type, which was shot down by our military. Yes, indeed, several attacks with guided aerial bombs were carried out yesterday on the Zolochiv community... More than 20 houses were damaged, a 14-year-old girl was wounded - said Syniehubov.

He said that her condition is currently stable and she is in the hospital.

Traditionally, the enemy fired at the entire border and at the assault positions of our military in the Kharkiv sector. There were three such attacks in the north of the territory. And, of course, it was quite difficult in the Kupyansk sector - the enemy tested the positions of our military 13 times and conducted some combat actions - noted Sinegubov.

He added that the evacuation from the Kupyansk direction and Borivske and Izyum districts continues. It has been intensified due to the increased intensity of enemy shelling of critical infrastructure in these areas, which is virtually impossible to restore under enemy fire. In addition, civilian objects and residential buildings are being shelled. In this regard, residents are constantly being urged to evacuate dangerous areas.

Restoration of housing in Kharkiv region

Syniehubov said that over the nearly three years of war in the Kharkiv region, more than 70,000 objects have been destroyed or damaged, most of them housing (more than 35,000).

The government's reconstruction program, which has proven to be effective, has allocated almost UAH 3 billion to pay for damaged housing. About 30,000 applications have been submitted, and their number continues to grow.

Currently, the state budget does not cover all applications, but payments are being made gradually, and people are receiving funds to their accounts. More than 500 apartments and 200 private houses have already been purchased with these payments. All these properties are located in Kharkiv region.

Recall

During the day of January 19, in the Kharkiv sector, with the support of aviation, the enemy tried to break through the defensive lines of our defenders near Vovchansk three times.