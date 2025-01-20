A child was injured in Kharkiv region as a result of Russian airstrikes

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 107763 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 105777 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 113776 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 116093 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 140054 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 105418 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 141524 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103946 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113566 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117052 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 97276 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 122407 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 73918 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin
02:48 PM • 87984 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 87984 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
03:20 PM • 68447 views

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 68447 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 107668 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 107668 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 139984 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 139984 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 141463 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 172028 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 161582 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 161582 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
03:20 PM • 68447 views

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 68447 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin
02:48 PM • 87984 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 87984 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 122407 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 124611 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 124611 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 142591 views
A child was injured in Kharkiv region as a result of Russian airstrikes

A child was injured in Kharkiv region as a result of Russian airstrikes

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30695 views

More than 20 houses were damaged by shelling in the Kharkiv region, and a 14-year-old girl was wounded. Evacuations continue due to the intense attacks, and over 70,000 facilities have been damaged during the war.

Over 20 houses were damaged in Kharkiv region on January 19, and a 14-year-old girl was injured. Evacuations continue due to the increased intensity of shelling.

This was stated by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, during a telethon, UNN reports .

Details

Yesterday we had the presence of the Shahedis. There were 14 of them. Some of them were eliminated, shot down. There were also 6 attacks with guided aerial bombs and one missile of an unidentified type, which was shot down by our military. Yes, indeed, several attacks with guided aerial bombs were carried out yesterday on the Zolochiv community... More than 20 houses were damaged, a 14-year-old girl was wounded

- said Syniehubov.

He said that her condition is currently stable and she is in the hospital.

Traditionally, the enemy fired at the entire border and at the assault positions of our military in the Kharkiv sector. There were three such attacks in the north of the territory. And, of course, it was quite difficult in the Kupyansk sector - the enemy tested the positions of our military 13 times and conducted some combat actions

- noted Sinegubov.

He added that the evacuation from the Kupyansk direction and Borivske and Izyum districts continues. It has been intensified due to the increased intensity of enemy shelling of critical infrastructure in these areas, which is virtually impossible to restore under enemy fire. In addition, civilian objects and residential buildings are being shelled. In this regard, residents are constantly being urged to evacuate dangerous areas.

Restoration of housing in Kharkiv region

Syniehubov said that over the nearly three years of war in the Kharkiv region, more than 70,000 objects have been destroyed or damaged, most of them housing (more than 35,000).

The government's reconstruction program, which has proven to be effective, has allocated almost UAH 3 billion to pay for damaged housing. About 30,000 applications have been submitted, and their number continues to grow.

Currently, the state budget does not cover all applications, but payments are being made gradually, and people are receiving funds to their accounts. More than 500 apartments and 200 private houses have already been purchased with these payments. All these properties are located in Kharkiv region.

Recall

During the day of January 19, in the Kharkiv sector, with the support of aviation, the enemy tried to break through the defensive lines of our defenders near Vovchansk three times. 

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

SocietyWar
ukraineUkraine
kharkivKharkiv

