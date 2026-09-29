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She threw a baby from a balcony; the girl died in hospital — near Kyiv, the mother faces up to five years behind bars

Kyiv • UNN

 • 380 views

In Boryspil, a mother threw her newborn daughter from the balcony of a sixth-floor apartment. The girl died in hospital, and the woman faces up to five years in prison.

She threw a baby from a balcony; the girl died in hospital — near Kyiv, the mother faces up to five years behind bars

In the Kyiv region, a mother who threw her baby from the sixth floor has been notified of suspicion. According to the Kyiv regional police, the girl sustained bodily injuries and died in hospital; the woman faces up to five years in prison, reports UNN.

Details

According to law enforcement officials, on September 3 of this year, the woman gave birth to a live baby girl in hospital. Later, the mother and baby were discharged from the medical facility, and the family returned home to Boryspil. That same day, the man went to the civil registry office to register his newborn daughter. The woman remained alone in the apartment with the baby.

According to the investigation, the mother went out onto the balcony and threw her child from the sixth floor.

As a result, the girl sustained serious bodily injuries and was taken to hospital. Despite the efforts of the medical staff, she died.

Investigators, under the procedural guidance of the Boryspil District Prosecutor's Office, notified the woman of suspicion of the intentional murder of her newborn child immediately after childbirth (Article 117 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The investigation is ongoing.

Near Kyiv, a newborn girl fell from the sixth floor; she could not be saved09.09.26, 15:13 • 17181 view

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergenciesKyiv region
Life imprisonment
Kyiv Oblast
Boryspil