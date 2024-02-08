She ran Azarov's Telegram channel: Kyiv DSA official will be tried

The case of an official of the Kyiv City State Administration, who ran the Telegram channel of former Prime Minister Mykola Azarov, has been referred to court, UNN reports with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

"...the prosecutor's office sent to court an indictment against an official of the Kyiv District State Administration on the facts of calls for violent change and overthrow of the constitutional order or seizure of state power, encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine, justification and recognition of the lawfulness of denying the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine (part. 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 109, Part 2 of Article 110, Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 436-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the statement said.

Details

The pre-trial investigation established that at the time of the crime, the woman worked as the head of the organizational department in one of the Kyiv district state administrations.

At the same time, together with her accomplices, she coordinated the former Prime Minister's propaganda activities on his Telegram channel and social media pages. The defendant also organized anti-Ukrainian interviews and comments to Russian media.

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, the woman began working with the former official in 2015 and did not stop working with him after the full-scale invasion of Ukraine or after the rocket attacks on the capital.

She was preparing anti-Ukrainian statements by the former prime minister on his Telegram channel even on the day of the full-scale invasion, illustrating her posts with photos of the destruction of the capital.

"According to the conclusion of the examination, such publications contain a public call for a violent change of the constitutional order established in Ukraine. The accused is currently in custody," the statement said.

Azarov will be tried in absentia in Ukraine for information activities in favor of russia