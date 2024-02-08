She ran Azarov's Telegram channel: Kyiv DSA official will be tried

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 100721 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 126845 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 128642 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 170213 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 168548 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 274143 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177644 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166975 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148698 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 243127 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 105529 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 100330 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 77259 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 73898 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 86181 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 274143 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 243127 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 228425 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 253870 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 239799 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 126845 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103138 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103346 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 119677 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 120118 views
Actual
She ran Azarov's Telegram channel: Kyiv DSA official will be tried

She ran Azarov's Telegram channel: Kyiv DSA official will be tried

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22160 views

An official of the Kyiv City State Administration was accused of coordinating the anti-Ukrainian propaganda activities of former Prime Minister Mykola Azarov's Telegram channel and organizing his interviews with Russian media.

The case of an official of the Kyiv City State Administration, who ran the Telegram channel of former Prime Minister Mykola Azarov, has been referred to court, UNN reports with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

"...the prosecutor's office sent to court an indictment against an official of the Kyiv District State Administration on the facts of calls for violent change and overthrow of the constitutional order or seizure of state power, encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine, justification and recognition of the lawfulness of denying the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine (part. 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 109, Part 2 of Article 110, Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 436-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the statement said.

Details

The pre-trial investigation established that at the time of the crime, the woman worked as the head of the organizational department in one of the Kyiv district state administrations.

At the same time, together with her accomplices, she coordinated the former Prime Minister's propaganda activities on his Telegram channel and social media pages. The defendant also organized anti-Ukrainian interviews and comments to Russian media.

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, the woman began working with the former official in 2015 and did not stop working with him after the full-scale invasion of Ukraine or after the rocket attacks on the capital.

She was preparing anti-Ukrainian statements by the former prime minister on his Telegram channel even on the day of the full-scale invasion, illustrating her posts with photos of the destruction of the capital.

"According to the conclusion of the examination, such publications contain a public call for a violent change of the constitutional order established in Ukraine.  The accused is currently in custody," the statement said.

Azarov will be tried in absentia in Ukraine for information activities in favor of russia18.01.24, 15:58 • 22952 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
kyiv-city-state-administrationKyiv City State Administration
telegramTelegram
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising