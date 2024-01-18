Azarov will be tried in absentia in Ukraine for information activities in favor of russia

An indictment against former Prime Minister of Ukraine Mykola Azarov has been sent to court. UNN reports this with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Prosecutors of the Prosecutor General's Office sent to court an indictment in criminal proceedings against the former Prime Minister of Ukraine - the statement said.

He is accused of publicly calling for the violent change and overthrow of the constitutional order, conducting information activities in cooperation with the aggressor state and justifying, recognizing as legitimate, denying the armed aggression of the russian federation against Ukraine.

The investigation has established that the former Prime Minister of Ukraine, who has been hiding in the territory of the aggressor state since 2014, has been actively engaged in information activities in cooperation with the russian federation since the beginning of the full-scale invasion and to the present day, using Russian media and the Internet.

The former Ukrainian high-ranking official reportedly regularly appears on russian news channels. Promoting russian narratives, he conducts information activities aimed at discrediting the state of Ukraine. In addition, the former prime minister justifies russia's armed aggression and occupation of part of Ukraine's territory in videos posted on Youtube and russian media portals.

Former official calls events in Bucha a "fake", calls for denazification and forcible change of Ukrainian government, and assures that putin's special operation saved Donetsk from capture - the Prosecutor General's Office informs.

Mykola Azarov was notified of suspicion due to his information activities in favor of russia in November 2023. In addition, the former Prime Minister was charged with treason in the case of signing the Kharkiv agreements in favor of russia.