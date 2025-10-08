$41.320.03
Russia attacked energy facilities in two regions, Chernihiv region has power outage schedules - Ministry of Energy
07:01 AM • 7712 views
Train traffic on the Nizhyn direction is restricted due to shelling: list of delayed trains
07:01 AM • 10774 views
The price of gold continues to rise and break records, and silver has also reacted to this increase
06:24 AM • 11914 views
154 out of 183 drones launched by Russia neutralized over Ukraine overnight
October 7, 03:10 PM • 49973 views
Bohdan Boiko: trust and systematic approach are the foundation of FC "Metalist 1925" in the fight for leadership
October 7, 02:52 PM • 53200 views
Ukraine will maintain a fixed gas price for household consumers - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
October 7, 12:19 PM • 38864 views
Beaver migration to Prykarpattia: expert explains how to adapt to life with new inhabitants
October 7, 11:53 AM • 40746 views
World Bank downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast for 2026
Exclusive
October 7, 09:44 AM • 36831 views
Record Bitcoin: why the price is soaring and what to expect next - explained by fintech expert Olena Sosedka
Exclusive
October 7, 07:13 AM • 68071 views
NABU's monopoly on fighting corruption must be eliminated - member of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee
Shalimov Center surgeons performed the first stomach neurofibroma removal in Ukraine using an innovative technique

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1164 views

For the first time in Ukraine, laparo-endoscopic cooperative surgery (LECS) was performed to remove a rare stomach neurofibroma. The patient was discharged on the third day after the operation.

Shalimov Center surgeons performed the first stomach neurofibroma removal in Ukraine using an innovative technique

For the first time in Ukraine, laparo-endoscopic cooperative surgery (LECS) was performed - an innovative minimally invasive technique. Thanks to the new approach, doctors removed a rare neurofibroma of the stomach, and the patient was discharged on the third day after the operation. This was reported by the O.O. Shalimov National Scientific Center for Surgery and Transplantology, writes UNN.

Details

As explained by doctors, laparo-endoscopic cooperative surgery (LECS) is a modern minimally invasive technique that combines two approaches:

  • laparoscopy - a surgical method that allows diagnostic and therapeutic procedures on abdominal organs through small punctures (5-10 mm) instead of traditional large incisions;
    • endoscopy - a minimally invasive method of diagnosis and treatment that allows the doctor to examine internal organs using a special instrument - an endoscope: a thin tube with a camera that is inserted inside the stomach or intestines to see the tumor from the inside.

      As experts note, by combining these methods, the surgeon can accurately locate and carefully remove the tumor.

      This allows for:

      • reduced pain after surgery;
        • shorter recovery time;
          • reduced risk of complications;
            • better preservation of stomach and intestinal function.

              LECS is most often used in the treatment of early stomach cancer and small benign tumors. The method was first applied in Ukraine in the department of thoraco-abdominal surgery of the O.O. Shalimov National Scientific Center for Surgery and Transplantology.

              - the Center's post states.

              As indicated, LECS is an important step in gastrointestinal and oncological surgery because it offers patients "a safer and less traumatic treatment method with excellent clinical results." In the future, the scope of this method will expand.

              In the presented case, thanks to the joint work of surgeons and endoscopists, a rare neurofibroma of the stomach was removed. The patient was discharged on the 3rd day after the operation

              - the doctors summarized the results of the first experience.

              World Heart Day: Shalimov Center shares tips on preventing cardiovascular diseases29.09.25, 11:52 • 2952 views

              Alona Utkina

              SocietyHealthTechnologies
              Ukraine