Shalimov Center surgeons performed the first stomach neurofibroma removal in Ukraine using an innovative technique

For the first time in Ukraine, laparo-endoscopic cooperative surgery (LECS) was performed - an innovative minimally invasive technique. Thanks to the new approach, doctors removed a rare neurofibroma of the stomach, and the patient was discharged on the third day after the operation. This was reported by the O.O. Shalimov National Scientific Center for Surgery and Transplantology, writes UNN.

As explained by doctors, laparo-endoscopic cooperative surgery (LECS) is a modern minimally invasive technique that combines two approaches:

laparoscopy - a surgical method that allows diagnostic and therapeutic procedures on abdominal organs through small punctures (5-10 mm) instead of traditional large incisions;

endoscopy - a minimally invasive method of diagnosis and treatment that allows the doctor to examine internal organs using a special instrument - an endoscope: a thin tube with a camera that is inserted inside the stomach or intestines to see the tumor from the inside.

As experts note, by combining these methods, the surgeon can accurately locate and carefully remove the tumor.

This allows for:

reduced pain after surgery;

shorter recovery time;

reduced risk of complications;

better preservation of stomach and intestinal function.

LECS is most often used in the treatment of early stomach cancer and small benign tumors. The method was first applied in Ukraine in the department of thoraco-abdominal surgery of the O.O. Shalimov National Scientific Center for Surgery and Transplantology. - the Center's post states.

As indicated, LECS is an important step in gastrointestinal and oncological surgery because it offers patients "a safer and less traumatic treatment method with excellent clinical results." In the future, the scope of this method will expand.

In the presented case, thanks to the joint work of surgeons and endoscopists, a rare neurofibroma of the stomach was removed. The patient was discharged on the 3rd day after the operation - the doctors summarized the results of the first experience.

