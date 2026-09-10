"Shakhtar" begins its Champions League campaign — where to watch the match and who is the favorite

Today, September 10, Donetsk's "Shakhtar" begins its campaign in the 2026/2027 Champions League season. In the first round, the Ukrainian champion will play against the Dutch "PSV". UNN explains where to watch the match, the history of the teams' encounters and who the bookmakers' favorite is.

Details

The match at "Stamford Bridge" in London will begin at 19:45 Kyiv time. In the first round, "Shakhtar" will face the Dutch "PSV".

The teams have met only once - in the 2024/2025 Champions League season. On that occasion, "PSV" secured a narrow 3:2 victory.

UEFA Champions League 2026/27: First-round schedule

"Shakhtar" has already played 5 matches in the Ukrainian Championship, recording 4 wins and suffering one defeat - against "Polissya" (2:0) in the 4th round of the Ukrainian Premier League.

"PSV" has also already played 5 matches in the Dutch Championship, recording 4 wins and one draw.

In particular, "PSV" secured a resounding victory over "Utrecht" (6:1), for whom Ukrainian Artem Stepanov plays (incidentally, Stepanov opened the scoring in the match), as well as a convincing victory over "Ajax" (3:2), which Viktor Tsyhankov joined.

Tsyhankov has moved from "Girona" to "Ajax"

Kirill Fesyun, Marlon and Pedrinho will not be able to help "Shakhtar" in this match because of injuries.

Bookmakers favor the Dutch club, whose victory can be bet on at odds of 1.53. "Shakhtar" are given odds of 5.95 to win, while the odds for a draw are 4.80.

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The broadcast will be shown on the "MEGOGO Football 1" channel, as well as in the "Sports" section. A "Sports" subscription or any plan from the "MEGOPACK" range is required to watch the match: "Maximum", N+S or Y.

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